Home Sports Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City Riguangxiang 1-0 in the Chinese Super League
Sports

Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City Riguangxiang 1-0 in the Chinese Super League

by admin

Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City Daylight 1-0 in the Chinese Super League

Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2022-08-23 06:35:17

Mainstream Rizhao News On the evening of August 22, the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League match between Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou City was completed at the main stadium of the Rizhao International Football Center. In the end, Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City 1:0.

On August 10, the Chinese Super League officially announced that Rizhao City will become Beijing Guoan’s home division of the Chinese Super League this season. With the smooth holding of this game, Rizhao City successfully completed the “Chinese Super League debut” in front of fans across the country. The Chinese Super League in the 2022 season has also become the highest-level football competition hosted by Rizhao City.

This game is Beijing Guoan’s first home game in three seasons. Affected by the epidemic, the Chinese Super League temporarily canceled the traditional home and away game system in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and adopted the game system to play games. The home and away game system will be gradually restored in the 2022 season. According to the relevant requirements of epidemic prevention and control, this game is not open to fans.

In the 8th minute of the first half, Beijing Guoan played a subtle cooperation at the front of the opponent’s penalty area, and Zhang Xizhe scored a long-range shot from the top of the arc. In the middle of the game, there were lightning and thunder and torrential rain, but it did not affect the players’ enthusiasm for the game at all. In the end, Beijing Guoan maintained the lead until the end and won. (Rizhao NewspaperAll media reporter Wang Shuai Leng Binghao Fan Kaiyuan reported

See also  The top 12 matches started on September 2 for the national football team to start a new journey | China Team | National Football | Australia

You may also like

Xtep#Crazy in Kai looking for the next Linmad...

Derthona, here is the official calendar It starts...

In the Badminton World Championships, some players from...

Juve, Vlahovic with Sampdoria touches only 9 balls....

The new goalkeeper “Stramaccioni threw me”

200 young players gathered in Suzhou to compete...

Milan transfer market: meeting for Onana in Bordeaux

Giampieri already in the race atmosphere “Fighting to...

Samp-Juve, Allegri: “Too bad the two points lost,...

At the age of 16, the last of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy