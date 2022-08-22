Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2022-08-23 06:35:17

Mainstream Rizhao News On the evening of August 22, the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League match between Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou City was completed at the main stadium of the Rizhao International Football Center. In the end, Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City 1:0.

On August 10, the Chinese Super League officially announced that Rizhao City will become Beijing Guoan’s home division of the Chinese Super League this season. With the smooth holding of this game, Rizhao City successfully completed the “Chinese Super League debut” in front of fans across the country. The Chinese Super League in the 2022 season has also become the highest-level football competition hosted by Rizhao City.

This game is Beijing Guoan’s first home game in three seasons. Affected by the epidemic, the Chinese Super League temporarily canceled the traditional home and away game system in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and adopted the game system to play games. The home and away game system will be gradually restored in the 2022 season. According to the relevant requirements of epidemic prevention and control, this game is not open to fans.

In the 8th minute of the first half, Beijing Guoan played a subtle cooperation at the front of the opponent’s penalty area, and Zhang Xizhe scored a long-range shot from the top of the arc. In the middle of the game, there were lightning and thunder and torrential rain, but it did not affect the players’ enthusiasm for the game at all. In the end, Beijing Guoan maintained the lead until the end and won. (Rizhao NewspaperAll media reporter Wang Shuai Leng Binghao Fan Kaiyuan reported）