Original title: Chinese Super League Comprehensive | Beijing Guoan drew Shandong Taishan Wuhan three towns and defeated Qingdao Manatee

Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, April 29 (Reporter Zhou Mian) The fourth round of the 2023 Super League season kicked off on the 29th. Beijing Guoan drew 0:0 at home with Shandong Taishan, and Qingdao Manatee lost 0:3 at home to the three towns of Wuhan.

On April 29, Beijing Guoan player Jiang Xiangyou (first from right) competed with Shandong Taishan player Cresan Barcelos (second from right) in a match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

In the 42nd minute of the match between Beijing Guoan and Shandong Taishan, Shandong Taishan had an excellent chance to score. The Taishan team made a long pass from the backcourt to the left side of the frontcourt. Cressan got the ball and handed it to Moises on the edge of the penalty area. The latter took advantage of the opportunity to shoot. The ball was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper and bounced to Sun Guowen However, facing the empty goal that was close at hand, Sun Guowen actually hit the ball on the crossbar. In the end, the two teams drew a goalless draw.

On April 29, Shandong Taishan team player Sun Guowen (second from left) passed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

In the match between Qingdao Manatee and Wuhan Three Towns, in the 17th minute, Stanciu caught the Qingdao Manatee and made a mistake in the backcourt to break the ball, and passed it to Davidson at the first time. Three Towns took the lead. In the 41st minute, Deng Hanwen made a pass from the right under the double-team of two defenders. Edmilson jumped up in front of the goal and shot a feint, which successfully interfered with the opponent’s goalkeeper. The ball rolled directly into the goal. Wuhan Sanzhen made another shot city. In the 51st minute, Stan Qiu took a free kick, and Li Yang followed up with a high jump and headed the ball in. Qingdao Manatee substitute Liu Chaoyang was sent off by the referee for a tackle foul in the 72nd minute.

On April 29, Tabek (left), a player of the Qingdao Manatee team, made a breakthrough with the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

At present, Beijing Guoan temporarily ranks 12th in the standings with 3 points, Shandong Taishan ranks 7th with 5 points, Wuhan three towns ranks 4th with 7 points, and Qingdao Manatee ranks 10th with 4 points.