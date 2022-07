Original title: Beijing Guoan held an open training session

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Yu Dabao (right) shoots during training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On the same day, the Beijing Guoan team held an open training session at the Beijing Sun Art Youth Training Base.

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Wang Ziming (first from left) was in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan players were in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Zhang Yuning (first from the right) was in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Yu Dabao (right) was in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Dablo shot a goal during training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Zhang Yuning (second from right) and his teammates were in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, players of the Beijing Guoan team took a group photo with fans after training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Memisevic (first from the right) was in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 24, Beijing Guoan player Memisevic was in training. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin (Zhang Chenlin)