Beijing Guoan Defeats Nantong Zhiyun 1-0 in Chinese Super League Match

Beijing Guoan emerged victorious in their latest Chinese Super League match against Nantong Zhiyun, winning 1-0. The game took place on August 13th as part of the 22nd round of the 2023 season.

In the first half, both teams had their chances to score. In the 6th minute, Jiang Wenhao provided a precise cross from the left, allowing Yang Liyu to take a shot from behind the penalty area. However, Nantong Zhiyun’s goalkeeper, Wei Lai, made a solid save, denying Guoan an early lead.

The match continued with intense competition. In the 29th minute, controversy arose when Liu Huan and Li Ke collided in the penalty area following a corner kick by Romario. Although Liu Huan fell to the ground, the referee did not award a penalty. After the intervention of VAR, the decision was upheld, and Nantong Zhiyun did not receive a penalty.

As the first half neared its end, Nantong Zhiyun managed to keep Beijing Guoan at bay, maintaining a 0-0 scoreline.

After the break, both teams returned to the field with renewed determination. In the 48th minute, Zhang Xizhe provided a well-placed through pass in front of the penalty area, allowing Fabio to break into the box and attempt a shot from a tight angle. However, Wei Lai made another impressive save to keep Nantong Zhiyun level.

Guoan finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Zhang Xizhe took a corner kick from the left, and Engadewu displayed his agility by scoring with a scorpion tail swing. This goal gave Beijing Guoan a 1-0 lead over their opponents.

Despite Nantong Zhiyun’s efforts, they were unable to find an equalizer. Guoan continued to press forward and had several opportunities to extend their lead. However, they were thwarted by Nantong Zhiyun’s solid defense and goalkeeping.

In the 5th minute of stoppage time, Wang Ziming came close to sealing the victory for Guoan with a powerful shot from the right side of the penalty area. Unfortunately for him and his team, the ball struck the post.

The final whistle blew, and Beijing Guoan celebrated their 1-0 away victory against Nantong Zhiyun. This win marked the second time Guoan defeated Nantong Zhiyun this season.

Beijing Guoan’s triumph in this match brings them one step closer to securing a higher position in the Chinese Super League standings. With their consistent performances and victories, they aim to maintain their winning streak and contend for the league title.

