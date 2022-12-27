Home Sports Beijing Guoan’s official response to abstaining from the 33rd round of the Chinese Super League-Sports-中工网
Original title: Beijing Guoan’s official response to abstaining from the 33rd round of the Chinese Super League

China News Service, December 27. According to the official Weibo news of the Chinese Super League, due to its own reasons, the Beijing Guoan Football Club sent a letter to the Chinese Super League Committee on the morning of December 27 to apply for the 2022 Chinese Super League that was originally scheduled to be held on December 27. In the 289th round of the 33rd round, Beijing Guoan vs. Shanghai Haigang was forfeited.

According to the regulations of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League, it is now judged that Beijing Guoan will abstain from this game and lose 0:3. Relevant materials will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association for consideration.

In addition, according to the relevant provisions of Article 24 of the 2022 Chinese Super League Regulations, Beijing Guoan Football Club must compensate the relevant parties for the losses suffered due to the cancellation of this game. The specific compensation plan will be calculated by the Super League company and reported to the board of directors of the Super League company for deliberation and decision.

In response to the abstention game, Beijing Guoan Football Club also issued an announcement to explain the situation. The announcement stated that due to objective factors, Beijing Guoan Football Club has a serious shortage of players who can participate in the Super League match, and cannot complete the 33rd round of the Super League match against Shanghai Seaport.

