Beijing media competition restarts after three years, passion collides with badminton_Guangming.com

Beijing media competition restarts after three years, passion collides with badminton

Beijing media competition restarts after three years, passion collides with badminton

On April 22, the 2023 “VICTOR Cup” Beijing Media Badminton Doubles Mixed Team Invitational Tournament restarted at the Fengtai Badminton Association Comprehensive Training Hall. After three years, 26 media teams from Beijing reunited to fight for the team. The competition was sponsored by Jiangsu Victor Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. and undertaken by Beijing Yufeng Sunshine Trade Co., Ltd. Fengtai Badminton Association provided referees and venue support for the competition, and Badminton magazine provided media support for the competition.

Start from the field, get to know each other on the field. More than 200 new and old media professionals from 26 Beijing media teams gathered together. There are not only “resident” badminton teams such as the powerful People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and Beijing Radio and Television Station, but also many new teams such as Tencent, Douyin, Kuaishou, and Baidu. The media team breathes new life into the game. In particular, two badminton club teams, Dapeng and Flying Eagle, composed of a group of badminton enthusiasts from CCTV, won the championship and third place at the end of the competition.

In order to allow the contestants of each team to get more opportunities to play, the scoring method of this media team competition is also particularly suspenseful, that is, it is specially set that each team competition is based on 3 games (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles) The total score determines the outcome, and the team with the most total points wins; if the total score is the same, the team with two wins wins.

After a total of 55 fierce competitions in the morning and afternoon, the powerful Dapeng Badminton Club had the last laugh and won the championship. Team A of Happy Badminton Club won the runner-up, and Team 1 of Xinhua News Agency and Flying Eagle Badminton Club tied for third place. It is worth mentioning that the road to the top of the Dapeng Badminton Club team was not smooth sailing. In the semi-finals, they played against the evenly matched old rival Xinhua News Agency. They all regretted losing 20 to 21, but with the outstanding performance of the mixed doubles combination, they won with an advantage of adding 5 points to the total score. In the subsequent finals, they fought more and more bravely to win the championship against Team A of Happy Badminton Club. After the game, the members of the Dapeng Badminton Club team also thanked the organizer for the unique competition system, because it encouraged the players to fight for every ball and strive to be the first. They believed that this competition system showed the unique charm of the Beijing Media Competition.

Fang Fei restarted the media game in April. Like countless amateur golfers, the media people who are busy in the front line of the news are no less than the professional players who are vivid in front of the camera and in the screen. Now when the news people become National fitness practitioners, they personally experience the health and happiness brought by badminton with their blood and passion. (Zhang Wen)

