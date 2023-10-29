Beijing Middle School Hosts Inspirational Event with Olympic Champion Jiao Liuyang

Beijing Middle School Welcomes Olympic Champion Jiao Liuyang to Promote Olympic Spirit on Campus

Beijing Middle School recently organized a special event titled “Learn the fighting spirit of Olympic champions and establish ambitions to serve the country since childhood” on October 27. The purpose of the event was to further promote the Olympic fighting spirit and cultivate a sports culture on campus.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Olympic champion Jiao Liuyang, who was warmly welcomed by teachers and students as soon as she entered the venue. In honor of her visit, the students had prepared gifts and delivered a wonderful performance to express their admiration and gratitude.

During the event, He Jianxiong, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Middle School, spoke about the importance of following Jiao Liuyang’s example. He hoped that students could embody the “sports spirit” in their studies and everyday life, inspiring them to develop a deep love for sports and life. He emphasized the need for students to establish a correct attitude and worldview, striving for their ideals and beliefs, and ultimately bringing glory to the country.

As a testament to her exceptional achievements, Jiao Liuyang was invited to serve as the honorary director of the physical education department at Beijing Middle School and Primary School. In this role, she will contribute her expertise and experience to further enhance the sports programs at the school.

On the podium, Jiao Liuyang shared her personal journey of growth and training with the teachers and students. She used vivid stories, as well as videos and pictures from her own experiences, to encourage the students. She emphasized the importance of facing difficulties and setbacks without fear, never giving up in pursuit of their goals.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, the Beijing Middle School Swimming Team was officially established. Jiao Liuyang distributed team membership certificates to the first members of the team and presented them with personally signed gifts. This initiative aims to encourage students to actively participate in physical exercise and further promote the Olympic spirit of unity, progress, and active struggle.

During the event, Jiao Liuyang interacted with the students, sharing her Olympic gold medal and leaving a deep impression on everyone present. The students were amazed and inspired by her grace and skill. The atmosphere was lively and warm, with the power of role models silently conveying the spirit of the Olympics.

This event successfully allowed the students to listen to the inspirational story of Olympic champion Jiao Liuyang and feel the power of role models. It encouraged them to actively engage in physical exercise and promoted a vibrant campus sports and cultural atmosphere. Beijing Middle School aims to continue nurturing the Olympic spirit among their students, inspiring them to strive for excellence and contribute to the nation.

