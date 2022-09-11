Beijing Miyun Eco Marathon Online Competition Opens Registration Provided by the Organizing Committee

China News Service, Beijing, September 10th. The 2022 Miyun Ecological Marathon Online Race with the theme of “Ecological Miyun Happy Secret Horse” officially started registration on the 10th. A highlight of this year’s competition is that the secret horse will be presented through the virtual animation track. Great view.

Miyun Eco-Marathon has become a unique brand event in China. In 2018, the first Miyun Ecological Half Marathon won two honors of the “Bronze Medal” and “Natural Ecology” characteristic events of the Chinese Athletics Association. The 2019 Miyun Eco Marathon was rated as a “Silver Medal” and “Natural Ecology” by the Chinese Athletics Association. In 2021, Miyun Eco-Marathon will be rated as “Beijing Sports Industry Demonstration Project”. In July this year, the event was rated as the “Top Ten Quality Events in Beijing Sports Tourism in 2022″.

Ingenious design of the finishing medal provided by the Organizing Committee

This year’s online competition will be held from September 25th to 30th, with a total of four participating mileages, namely marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer fitness run, and 5-kilometer fitness run. This competition is also full of highlights. The organizing committee will move the Mima track online, and the virtual animation track will present the beauty of Mima throughout the entire process, so that contestants can immersely experience Miyun Flower Sea, Yexian Tower, Aifei Fort and other tours. There are also natural scenery and modern buildings such as high-speed rail stations and airports in the punch-in place, creating an unusual online sports experience.

Ingenious design of the finishing medal provided by the Organizing Committee

It is also worth mentioning that the design of the medals at the end of the competition is ingenious: the front of the medal is a gate with a retro combination lock, which is not only a homonym of the competition abbreviation “Secret Horse”, but also implies the location advantage of Miyun Jingshi’s lock and key; When you turn the text on the lock to get the password, you can open the door of happiness, and a picture of the Great Wall and reservoir ecology that belongs to Miyun comes into view. “Wangjing Tower”, the thick historical sense of the city wall presents a tenacious spirit of the Simatai Great Wall, making people truly appreciate what is “the best of the Great Wall”.

According to the Organizing Committee of the event, the medal means that Beijing Miyun has opened its doors to welcome guests from all over the world. It is hoped that every contestant can experience the beauty of Miyun’s landscape and the joy of humanity through the event. From 12:00 on the 10th to 24:00 on September 24th, runners can register to participate in this event through the Joy Running Circle app. (Finish)