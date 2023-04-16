Original Title: Beijing: New Gongti Officially Opened

Last night, the opening ceremony and opening game of the new season of the Chinese Super League was staged in Xingongti.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

Yesterday (15th) evening, the overall appearance of the new workers’ sports was held at the reconstructed Beijing Workers’ Stadium. At the event site, the leaders of Beijing, representatives of the builders of the New Workers’ Stadium and representatives of the masses jointly launched the “I-beam” device, marking the official appearance of the New Workers’ Stadium as a whole and put into use.

The promotional video of “Hello Xingongti” and the touring promotional video of “Youth Memories in Gongti” were played successively at the event site, fully depicting the new style of Xingongti, highlighting the collective memory of several generations of Gongti, and its importance to the masses. The importance of sports. Afterwards, representatives of the masses and representatives of the operator talked freely and looked forward to the future of Xingongti. The famous singer Wei Wei sang “Asian Heroes” in front of 60,000 spectators at the Workers’ Stadium, which once again ignited the enthusiasm of the scene and pushed the event to a climax.

The reporter learned that before the event, the “I-beam” as an important carrier of the event was divided into six sections, which were toured in six iconic locations in Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, and Shijingshan. The event organizer also opened to the public Solicited comments on the topic of “Youth Memories in Gongti” and old photos of Gongti. At the scene of the launching ceremony, six sections of “I-beam” full of precious memories and good wishes of the public for Gongti were put together and merged to form a complete “I-beam”, which was the unveiling of the new Gongti as a whole. Old photos of Gongti that revealed deep memories were also displayed at the event site in the form of a photo wall.

Beijing Workers’ Stadium was completed in August 1959. It was one of the first ten buildings in Beijing. At that time, it not only carried the functions of displaying the achievements of socialist construction and motivating the people of the whole country to work hard, but also showed the world a thriving China. image. Before the renovation, as a venue for large-scale sports competitions and performances, Gongti has held thousands of various sports and cultural activities, making important contributions to promoting the sports and cultural cause of the capital. Following the principle of “traditional appearance, modern venues”, after more than two years of renovation and reconstruction, Beijing Workers Stadium has officially returned as the “first batch of professional football stadiums in the country and the first in the capital” with international standards. At the same time, with the stadium as the core and the public space, commercial space and digital space as the carrier, it will innovate the consumption mode of the cultural and sports industry, create a high-quality business travel cultural and sports complex, and form a city landmark, a cultural and sports business card, and a vitality center in the capital Beijing. The face of the public has once again returned to public life.

