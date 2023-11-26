Beijing News – Good news, no end

years, he felt that he had really grown up. From the decision to play professionally, to experiencing the ups and downs of the industry, to winning professional championships, and finally standing on the podium of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sun Linwei has matured and grown stronger.

As he continues his journey in the e-sports world, Sun Linwei remains committed to his original intention and consistently strives to improve. With the support of his teammates and the experience gained from his career, the young player is determined to face every challenge with courage and confidence.

The Asian Games victory has marked a new starting point for Sun Linwei’s career, and he is eager to continue pushing himself to new heights. Despite recent setbacks, Sun Linwei remains focused on practicing, reviewing games, and finding his rhythm in order to regain his form and lead his team to future success.

As the e-sports industry continues to grow and develop, Sun Linwei is proud to be a part of the passionate and competitive world of professional gaming. With determination and dedication, he looks forward to what the future holds, knowing that victory and defeat are all a part of the journey in this fast-paced and thrilling industry.

Share this: Facebook

X

