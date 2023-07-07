Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival Returns with Double Olympic Elements and Citizen Participation

The 14th Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival is set to open in early August at Beiguan Square in Juyongguan, Changping District. The festival will feature a range of sports and cultural activities that incorporate Olympic elements.

The “Double Olympics Base Camp” will be a key attraction of the festival, offering a variety of activities such as exhibition and display of double Olympic cultural and creative products, sunrise yoga, parent-child breakfast runs, and more than 10 other activities. In addition to the base camp, the Double Olympics Cultural Theme Exhibition will also be presented at the National Stadium, Summer Palace, and Zhangjiakou Olympic venues.

The mass sports events will consist of three main parts: “The Sixth Growth Medal Triathlon”, “The Second RUN GIRLS Women’s Run”, and “The Second Five-ring Medal Challenge”. These events aim to promote the Olympic spirit and engage the public in sports activities.

The opening ceremony of the festival will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Creative gameplay will be integrated into the mass sports events, enhancing public awareness and understanding of the Olympic spirit. The opening night will also feature the Double Olympics Sports Culture Carnival, including modules such as “Forza Motorsport,” “Ice and Snow Cube,” and “Olympic Scroll”, creating a unique brand influence for the festival.

Gao Yunchao, deputy director of the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center, emphasized that this year’s festival provides an opportunity for citizens to relive the splendor of the Beijing Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics through interactive sports and cultural activities. The festival is expected to last until mid-September and aims to contribute to regional development.

The Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival, initiated and sponsored by the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association, has been held for 13 consecutive sessions. It has become a significant urban sports culture brand with the theme of double Olympic fitness following the successful Beijing Winter Olympics.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the festival and experience the integration of Olympic and Great Wall cultures at the opening ceremony and other activities held at the North Square of Juyongguan. The Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival promises to be an exciting event that celebrates the city’s Olympic legacy and promotes citizen participation in sports and cultural activities.

