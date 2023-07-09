Title: Beijing Team Advances to Quarter-Finals in 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters

Date: [Insert Date]

Location: Macau, China

The highly anticipated opening ceremony of the 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters took place on the South Outdoor Lawn of the Wynn Palace in Macau, China on the 8th. The event showcased the skills and sportsmanship of various teams competing in the thrilling 3×3 basketball tournament. Among the three mainland Chinese teams participating, only the Beijing team emerged victorious by winning both their games and securing a spot in the quarter-finals set to take place on the 9th.

Unfortunately, the Futian team and Wuxi team faced defeats in their respective group stage games and were eliminated from the tournament. This outcome highlights the fierce competition and high-level skills displayed by teams from around the world in this prestigious event.

Sponsored by the Sports Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region Government and Macau Star Entertainment Production Co., Ltd., the “2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters” is co-organized by the China Macau Basketball Association and Absolute Three on Three Co., Ltd. with title sponsorship from Wynn Resorts (Macau) Co., Ltd. The tournament spans two consecutive days, with matches held on the outdoor lawn of the south gate of Wynn Palace. The opening ceremony, held on the afternoon of the 8th, was graced by esteemed guests, including government officials and representatives from prominent organizations.

The presence of Liu Chuyuan, Deputy Director of the Sports Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region Government, Chen Zhiling, President, Vice Chairman, and Executive Director of Wynn Resorts (Macau) Co., Ltd., Lao Jielong, Chief Executive Officer of Macau Star Entertainment Production Co., Ltd., and other esteemed individuals further emphasized the significance of the tournament in promoting international sports and cultural exchanges. Macau, renowned for its vibrant sporting activities, aims to provide a thrilling and immersive experience for audiences worldwide, further solidifying the growth of the city’s sports industry.

A total of 14 teams are participating in the 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters. The first day of the tournament was action-packed, with the completion of the qualifying round and group stage. Notably, three teams, Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, Pasig TNT, and Doha Expo, showcased exceptional performance in the qualifying round. Subsequently, 12 teams engaged in intense competition during the group stage round-robin matches. The top two teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals, amplifying the anticipation for the upcoming matches.

Fans and enthusiasts eager to stay updated on the latest news and information regarding the 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters are encouraged to follow Yangcheng Evening News·Yangcheng School for comprehensive coverage.

Image: Provided by the organizer

Editor: Zhan Shuzhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

