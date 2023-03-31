news-body”>

Xingongti, the venue for the opening ceremony of the Chinese Super League, has the greatest chance of winning

After reconstruction, the gymnasium can accommodate 68,000 spectators

At the media briefing held on March 29, Guo Bingyan, the person in charge of the competition work of the Chinese Football Federation’s preparatory team, revealed that the preparations for the new season of the Chinese Super League are still taking April 15 as the opening time node, and the new season of the Chinese Super League is still in progress. The venue for the opening ceremony and opening match will also be announced soon. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned that among the several clubs participating in the bid, Beijing Guoan has a high probability of winning.

4 clubs are willing to host the opening ceremony of the Chinese Super League

Prior to this, four clubs including Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Shenhua, Chengdu Rongcheng, and Wuhan Three Towns expressed their willingness to host the opening ceremony of the new season of the Chinese Super League to the organizers. The home courts of the four clubs all have good venue hardware conditions and fan bases. For example, the Fenghuangshan Professional Football Stadium, home of Chengdu Rongcheng, and the Beijing Workers’ Stadium have both been newly built or rebuilt as alternative venues for the 2023 Asian Cup competition area, and their venue conditions are world-class. Shenhua’s new season’s home stadium, Shanghai 80,000 Stadium, and the Wuhan Sports Center, the home stadium of Wuhan’s three towns, have also undertaken major international and domestic competitions. It can be said that the four clubs have their own advantages in bidding.

The plan submitted by Guoan satisfies the organizers the most

It is understood that the plan submitted by the Beijing Guoan Club is the most satisfactory to the event organizers. The organizers of the Chinese Super League initially plan to arrange the opening ceremony and opening game of the new season of the Chinese Super League at Guoan’s home stadium – Xingongti. The reconstructed Beijing Workers Stadium can accommodate 68,000 spectators. In fact, before the Chinese Super League in the 2020 season was affected by objective factors and adjusted the game system to a centralized game system, Gongti was one of the most popular venues in domestic professional football. In the new season, the Guoan Club has comprehensively strengthened its strength by introducing a number of high-quality domestic and foreign players. The team’s prospects for the new season make fans look forward to it, and a good home atmosphere will also help the team improve morale and inject vitality.

In 2010, Workers’ Sports hosted the opening ceremony of the league

Since the Chinese Super League was founded in 2004, stadiums in many cities, including Tianjin, Jinan, Xi’an, Wuhan, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Guiyang, and Zhengzhou, have hosted the opening ceremony of the Chinese Super League. On March 27, 2010, Beijing Workers Sports hosted the opening ceremony of the season’s Chinese Super League and the opening match between Beijing Guoan Team and Nanchang Bayi Team. That was also Guoan’s first game as the defending champion, and it got off to a good start to the season.

According to Guo Bingyan, after the admission list is released, the event organizers will speed up the schedule and other work. According to the information delivered by the professional league competition supervision training course a few days ago, the new season of the Chinese Super League will start around April 15 and is expected to end in early November. In the meantime, the league will reserve an international match day cycle and preparation time for the national team and the men’s Asian Games team in June, September, and October. All rounds of the Chinese Super League will be launched in the near future.Text/Reporter Xiao Nan

related news

The national security officials announced that 8 new aids will join in a big effort to show their determination to compete for the championship

On the evening of the 30th, the Beijing Guoan Club officially announced that eight new players including Li Lei, Yang Liyu, Feng Boxuan, Fang Hao, Han Jiaqi, De Sousa, Ademi, and Ngadou have officially joined the team. Appeared at the training ground of Gaoxin Base, and officially met with the media and fans. As the first year of returning to Gongti, Guoan’s move in signings has exceeded many people’s expectations, which shows that the team hopes to make a difference in the new season. So, who are these eight people, and what kind of help can they bring to Guoan?

The defense line has the largest movement, left, middle and right have been enhanced

Specifically, Guoan’s signings this time cover the front, middle and back three lines, of which the rear line of defense is the biggest. Among them, Han Jiaqi, the main goalkeeper of the men’s Asian Games team, is the most surprising transfer from Guangzhou City. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has performed well in both clubs and national teams in recent years, becoming a leader among players of his age. Guoan’s introduction of this young player from Beijing is to make an early layout for the future goalkeeper position.

The return of Li Lei will greatly improve the ability of the left-back position. After all, neither Jiang Xiangyou, Liu Huan nor the teenager Nabi Jiang played satisfactorily last season. With Memisevic, Yu Yang, and Jin Pengxiang leaving the team, and Yang Fan returning on loan but not staying in the team, the introduction of a strong central defender is an important goal of Guoan. The Cameroon player from the Belgian first-tier team Ghent Ngadeu has become a suitable candidate. In the new season, he will form Guoan’s central defender partner with Yu Dabao, Bo Yang, Zhang Chengdong and the young Ruan Qilong and Liang Shaowen.

In the position of right back, although Wang Gang successfully renewed his contract and the veteran’s condition is still pretty good, he is 34 years old after all, and his physical fitness will be more or less affected, so find a suitable substitute for him , At the same time, planning for the future is a work that must be completed, so Guoan introduced Feng Boxuan, who had played steadily in the Henan Songshan Longmen team before the introduction. This versatile winger born in 1997 will form a right back with Wang Gang.

The joining of two heavyweight foreign players can change the chronic weakness of the midfield

In terms of midfield, the joining of two heavyweight foreign players, Ademi and De Sousa, is expected to change Guoan’s stubborn softness in the midfield in the past few seasons. Will play their own role, after all, in the European arena, they have demonstrated this ability. As for the specific division of labor between the two, it depends on the game situation. Judging from the current situation, De Sousa may take on more defensive tasks, while Ademi will focus more on organizing and sorting out offense.

The striker’s signings are relatively small, and the newcomers have tactical significance

In contrast, Guoan’s signings at the striker during this winter window are relatively small. After all, there are forwards like Zhang Yuning, and it is somewhat wasteful to buy new players with similar characteristics. There are players like Wang Ziming and Cao Yongjing who are still waiting for their chances. However, the joining of the two rookies Yang Liyu and Fang Hao also has very important tactical significance, especially the former. This international player who has already proved himself in the Guangzhou team can play multiple positions on the wing and in the middle. In the early stage, he may be absent due to injury, and he will shoulder the important task of destroying the city for the team.

As for the signing of the young striker Fang Hao, Guoan is more committed to the future, and looks forward to this young man who has staged a “big four” in the Guozihao competition, to get a chance to play in Guoan as soon as possible.

The introduction of 8 domestic and foreign players in one go is rare for Guoan in the past few seasons. If you count Li Ke who missed the game due to injury last season, this number will increase. This shows that Guoan attaches great importance to the new season. In the past three years of competitions, Guoan’s overall performance has not been satisfactory. Except for a few players, the state of most players is difficult to compare with the 2018 or 2019 season. I hope that by introducing some new aid to motivate the whole team, so that everyone can maintain enough competitiveness. (Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhang Kunlong)