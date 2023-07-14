Beijing Youpeng Golf Club Defends Title at 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open

Beijing Youpeng Golf Club successfully defended their title at the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open, held at Beijing Oriental Pearl Country Club. The club surrendered 513 shots, giving them a 5-shot advantage to secure the annual championship. This marks the end of a perfect season for this benchmark event in Beijing amateur golf.

The organizing committee hosted a grand awards ceremony in the evening, where the winning players from each group came together to celebrate their success. The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests such as Mr. Fan Yue, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of Beijing Golf Association, Mr. Sun Zhengping, Honorary Director of Kailian Capital Beijing Amateur Golf Open, and Mr. Wang Wei, Chairman of Kailian Capital and Vice President of Beijing Golf Association, among others.

During the ceremony, Mr. Fan Yue expressed his gratitude for the support and high level of competition displayed by the participating teams. He mentioned that the Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open has become a benchmark tournament for amateur golf in China, and he is proud to see its growth.

Mr. Sun Zhengping, Honorary Director of Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open, acknowledged the exceptional performance of the players, despite the challenging weather conditions. He praised the first-class course, professional referee team, and high-standard service provided by the club, which resulted in a unique and wonderful golfing experience.

Mr. Wang Wei, Chairman of Kailian Capital and Vice President of Beijing Golf Association, expressed his delight at the successful conclusion of the tournament. He commended the players for their determination and resilience in overcoming the hot weather and rain, capturing the spirit and charm of golf. He also announced the start of the Liaoning Open and Guangdong Open, sponsored by Kailian Capital, and expressed his commitment to supporting the development of amateur golf in China.

Mr. Xu Zhonghu, General Manager of Beijing Oriental Pearl Country Club, thanked the organizing committee for their support in delivering a successful event. He highlighted the tight schedule, professional competition system, and thoughtful service that contributed to an excellent tournament.

The 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open lasted two months and involved 70 participating teams. The finals determined three groups: Open Championship, Open Challenge, and Evergreen Group. Beijing Youpeng Golf Club claimed the Open Group Championship with a total score of 513 strokes, securing a 5-shot lead. The runner-up was Beijing Eagles with a score of 518, followed by Changying No. 19 team with a score of 526.

In the Open Group Challenge, the Kailian Entrepreneur Club Beijing Elite Team emerged victorious with a total score of 576. The Vancouver Jingjin Golf Team finished as runners-up with an outstanding score of 578. The Real Age Golf Team secured the third place.

In the evergreen group, Guojiao · 1573 Caoyuan Golf Club Caoyuan Evergreen team defended their title with a total score of 435 in two rounds. The Vancouver Beijing-Tianjin Golf Team finished as runners-up with a score of 442, closely followed by Liusan Wusan with a score of 443.

The top eight teams from the Open Group Championship and the Evergreen Group received honorary medals and will become seed teams for the next tournament. The event showcased the high-level competitive state and golf spirit of all participating teams, leaving behind numerous stories and legends for the Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open.

Charity also played a significant role throughout the tournament, with the seventh hole designated as the love hole in each event. Every swing from the players contributed towards charitable donations, highlighting the event’s commitment to public welfare and charity.