Original title: BAIC men’s volleyball team staged a youth storm and beat Shandong to advance to the final of the national championship

The BAIC men’s volleyball team staged a youthful violence over Shandong to advance to the final of the National Championships. The semi-finals of the 2022 National Men’s Volleyball Championship, which started on the afternoon of the 30th, played against Shandong again. Not many people were optimistic about the young Beijing team.

However, under the leadership of coach Li Mu, the BAIC men’s volleyball team staged a youth storm in the Jiangmen Sports Center and played a wonderful game. They defeated their opponents 3-1 and advanced to the final.

After the 7 teams in the group stage played a round-robin match, the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team achieved a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, and advanced to the quarter-finals with the third record in the group. The two losses were against Shanghai and Shandong. It should be said that this result is quite normal. After all, Shanghai and Shandong are traditional strong teams that have been galloping in the domestic men’s volleyball field for many years. In the National Games and other events in recent years, the Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team has played against the above two teams, winning less and losing more. But as we all know, BAIC coach Li Mu had reservations about the lineup when he faced Shandong and Shanghai in the group stage, just to play better in the knockout rounds. Now it seems that Coach Li Mu’s “one hand” guiding ideology and strategy are still the same. correct. After struggling to eliminate another strong team, Guangdong team, in the quarter-finals, because all four teams of BAIC Group B advanced, BAIC once again encountered the Shandong team just faced in the group stage in the semi-finals.

The result of this match was the exact opposite of that of the group stage.

After the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team lost a game 18-25, with Li Mu’s deployment and encouragement, the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team’s teenagers started to break out and pulled back a game with a score of 25-18. The race came to the same starting line. In the third game, the two teams played a good offensive cooperation, but the BAIC team seized the opportunity to win 25-22 again, taking the initiative.

In the fourth game, the Beijing team entered the state first, while the Shandong team was a little confused. Maybe they didn’t think that three days later, why the BAIC men’s volleyball team would be different from the two teams, so they were a little puzzled, and the BAIC men’s volleyball team was unstoppable in the 25-18 game, with a total score of 3-1 to end this wonderful game. The BAIC men’s volleyball team advanced to the final, which also ended the seven-game winning streak since the start of the Shandong team.

In this game, several young people from BAIC men’s volleyball team played a high level. Deng Xinpeng born in 2001, Adaixiu Yinka born in 2003, two Tsinghua University players Hu Zhenzhuo and Hainan Normal University freelancer Han Huangguang all showed their greatness in the game. Energy, they staged the BAIC Youth Storm and completed the seemingly impossible task.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Liu Ailin

Editor / Zhang YingchuanReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: