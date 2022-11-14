Original title: Beiqi Men’s Volleyball Team has won three consecutive victories in the new season

Yesterday, the first stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League Group C competition continued in Qinhuangdao. Beijing Auto Men’s Volleyball Team fought hard for four innings and defeated Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball Team 3-1, winning three consecutive victories in the new season.

In this campaign, the starting lineup of BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team dispatched main attackers Liu Libin and Deng Xinpeng, deputy attackers Ding Wencai, Gu Jiafeng, setter Liu Ze, and supported Tang Chuanhang and free man Han Huangguang. Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team’s three foreign aids, the main attack Poluyan, the auxiliary attack Panashchenko, and the setter Sinica made their debut.

After the start of the match, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team continued its previous momentum. The block composed of Poluyan and Panashchenko caused a lot of difficulties for the BAIC men’s volleyball team’s attack, leading 9-4 at the start. The BAIC men’s volleyball team adjusted in time to tie the score to 10. Beiqi men’s volleyball team overtook the score to 21 to 18 in Liu Ze’s serving round. With Tang Chuanhang’s back row storming off, the Beiqi Men’s Volleyball Team won the next game 25-23.

In the second game, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team continued to serve the ball. This tactic received good results and took the lead in the score. The BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team used the deputy to score the ball in succession, chasing the score. At this time, Panachenko scored consecutively to help Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team pull back a game 25-20.

In the opening stage of the third game, the BAIC men’s volleyball block worked continuously. The main attackers, Xu Tongxi and Liu Libin, used the storm to help the team hold the lead. 25 to 21, BAIC men’s volleyball team has another game. The two teams were still stalemate in the fourth game, and the score alternated. Liu Libin’s strong serve at the critical moment allowed the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team to lead 20-18. As Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball volleyball hit the net, 25-22, Beiqi Men’s Volleyball Team won the fourth game, defeating the opponent 3-1 and winning three consecutive victories in the new season. (Zoran)