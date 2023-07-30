BELARUS MEN’S FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD GOLD FOR JUDOKA IHAR MAKARAU – SportHistoria

Makarau’s celebration at the end of the match with Jang – da:gettyimages.it

Following the disintegration of the Soviet Empire at the end of December 1991, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics saw the component republics of the former USSR participate in the Games – with the exception of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania which already competed under their own flag – as a “Community of Independent States, to then vice versa represent the individual realities now autonomous since the subsequent International Events, whether they are Continental or World Championships …

For the Five Circles review it is obviously necessary to wait for the 1996 edition and among the independent republics, excluding Russia and Ukraine clearly from “another planet” compared to the smaller ones, the one who manages to assert itself is undoubtedly Belarus, which in the The capital of Georgia wins 15 medals, which then become 17 on the occasion of the “End of the Millennium Games” in Sydney 2000, with one particularity however …

Yes, this is because, of the only four Gold Medals won out of the reported 32, the same come entirely from the female sector, with the first to bring such recognition to her country to be Ekaterina Karsten, who triumphs in rowing, winning the race of the single preceding the Canadian Silken Laumann …

Four years later in Sydney, the girls “triple”, with Karsten confirming the success in Atlanta and even 40-year-old Ellina Zvereva on the podium in the discus throw and the not yet 24-year-old Yanina Karolchyk who imposes herself in the shot put . Definitely a setback for the male component of the Belarusian expeditions, partly due to the “fault” of the decline in form of the champion Vitaly Scherbo, who at the Barcelona Games had brought 6 Gold Medals to the CIS and who four years later is no beyond the conquest of four bronze medals …

In the two aforementioned editions, only six silver medals came from the men’s sector, three of which in Atlanta in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, while in Sydney Igor Basinsky emerged who took second place in target shooting, a 50-metre pistol specialty, while in dispel this embarrassing taboo provides, four years after the protagonist of our story today …

Born on 20 July 1979 in Kimry, a city of just over 50,000 inhabitants in present-day Russia, Ihar Makarau – transliteration from the Russian Igor Makarov – stands out on the occasion of the 1997 European Junior Championships held in Ljubljana, where he wins the silver in the Light Heavyweight Category, defeated in the Final by the Georgian George Gugava, to then win the title in the same Category (albeit raised in weight from 95 to 100kg.) the following year in Bucharest, overcoming the Lithuanian Marius Paskevicius …

Entered among the Seniores, Makarau continues his growth path which always sees him placing himself on the podium or near it, which leads him to the Universiade of Malaga 2000 to win the bronze among the light heavyweights and, surprisingly, the gold in the category Open where he gets the better of the Japanese Uesugi in the Final, while the following year, when said Review takes place in Beijing, he is still bronze in the Open Category …

Makarau faces his first European Championships in the edition that takes place in mid-May 2002 in Maribor, where he is again bronze in the light heavyweight category, defeated in the semifinals by the Estonian Martin Padar, a placement which he repeats also the following year in Dusseldorf, where this time he surrendered to the Israeli Ariel Zeevi in ​​the semifinals in a match which also saw him make his debut at the World Championships in mid-September in Osaka and in which, clamorously defeated by the Italian Michele Monti in the first round, he redeemed himself through repechage with four consecutive victories which they deliver yet another bronze, while the title goes to the Japanese Kosei Inoue who wins the Final over the French Ghislain Lemaire …

Not a “perfect stranger”, therefore, when the now 25-year-old Ihar appears on the tatami set up at the “Ano Liossia Olympic Hall” in the Athenian capital for the race that takes place on August 19, 2004, he is certainly a pretender to the podium, albeit with the presence of the two aforementioned finalists of the previous year’s World Championships – and, in particular, of Inoue as reigning Olympic Champion as well as winner of the last three editions (1999, 2001 and 2003) of the World Championships – as well as the Dutchman Elco van der Geest, medalist (bronze in 2001, gold in 2002 and silver in 2003) in the last three editions of the European Championships, and to the already mentioned Zeevi, vice versa Continental Champion in 2001, 2003 and 2004 …

Inserted in Group A, Makarau debuts with a victory before the limit by ippon over the Kazakh Ashkat Zhitkeyev, to then be right again by ippon over the Finn Timo Peltola, just as Inoue and van der Geest also keep going, together with the Georgian Iveri Jikurauli, with the latter paired with the Belarusian champion …

Compared to the other opponents, Jikurauli resists for all 5 minutes of the match, the victory of which is in any case assigned to Makarau for yuko/kuchiki-taoshi, while the clamorous surprise comes from the other match in which the Dutchman prevails for ippon on the reigning world champion, for what represents his first defeat in a major event in the last four years, while for van der Geest it is the confirmation of a growing path that now awaits verification in front of the Belarusian for the match that is worth access to the Final …

Also this time the decision takes place on points, with Makarau being awarded the success for yuko/seoi-nage, which at least guarantees him silver, while the South Korean Jang Sung-ho emerges from the other group, also looking for a great international success, after the silver medal at the World Championships in Birmingham 1999 and the bronze medal in Monaco 2001 …

South Korean who, on his way, eliminated the Cameroonian Moussima and then the American Rhadi Ferguson and Zeevi, who surrendered by ippon after just over 4′ of fighting, before liquidating in just 1’36” the German Michael Jurack who, in turn , had defeated the vice world champion Lemaire on points …

With the result of the repechages rewarding Jurack and Zeevi who thus share the third step of the podium, it is now up to Makarau and Jang to get on the tatami for the assignment of the Gold Medal in a match that promises to be extremely balanced and so And …

A first turning point comes after 2′ when Makarau is awarded a point following a waza-ari sl which Jang tries to reply in the last seconds of the match, without however being able to complete his action, which is why at the stroke of 5 ‘ the victory and consequent Gold Medal is awarded to the Belarusian, the first laurel for his country at the male level …

And even if the affirmation in Athens remains the pinnacle of Makarau’s competitive activity – to which, by virtue of this triumph, he is granted the honor of acting as standard-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Games – he continues to collect placements, fifth at the 2006 European Championships, silver in 2007 in the Open Category and bronze in 2009 when he moved up in the Heavyweight category, before taking the continental victory in 2010 in Vienna, overcoming the Hungarian Barna Bor …

This triumph induces Makarau to continue until the London 2012 Olympics, where he is defeated on points in the third round by the South Korean Kim Seong-Min, to then overcome the Cuban Oscar Brayson in the repechage and have the opportunity to seize the bronze in the meeting with the German Andreas Tolzer, but it is the latter who wins by imposing himself before the limit …

A curious detail, after Makarau had reduced the gap in the gold medals between the two men’s and women’s sectors to 4-1, two days later, in the Final of the women’s 100 m in Athletics, compatriot Yulia Nestsiarenka won against all I predict the Gold Medal having the better of the Americans and Jamaicans, big favourites, so as to re-establish the distances in the Belarusian home …

It’s really true that women know more than the devil…!!

