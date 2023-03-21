Home Sports Belchatów targets Trevor Clévenot, Yacine Louati and Benjamin Diez
by admin
French will be the second official language at Belchatów next season. According to our information, the Polish club, which extended the contract of Italian coach Andrea Gardini (57) three days ago despite a complicated season (9th in PlusLiga), should indeed recruit three players from the France team to find the national and European summits.

The receivers-attackers Trevor Clévenot (Jastrzebski, POL) and Yacine Louati (Fenerbahçe, TUR) as well as the understudy of Jenia Grebennikov as libero for the Blues, the Tourangeau Benjamin Diez, would have given their agreement to join a club which does not has never won the C1 but has won 9 Championships, 7 Cups and 4 Supercups, a legacy of the period when Stéphane Antiga reigned supreme.

