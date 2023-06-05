Belfodil (ex Inter) tries to strangle his 15-year-old sister: arrested – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Former Inter and Parma French-Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil arrested near Paris for assault: he allegedly attempted to strangle his 15-year-old sister

a very bad story the one in which involved Isaac Belfodilwho in Italy wore the shirts of Parma, Inter, Bologna and Livorno. state arrested on charges of attempted murder for having tried to strangle his 15-year-old sister.

As it reports The Parisianwhich cites police sources, the 31-year-old was heard by the investigators after an argument with his sister who showed signs of strangulation. Belfodil would have found himself on vacation in the family home near Paris and would have argued with his sister: the latter, at the moment, has not yet filed a complaint. The investigations of the investigators who are trying to reconstruct what happened are still ongoing.

The Versailles prosecutor’s office has 48 hours to decide what to do with him and how to proceed from a judicial point of view. Belfodil currently plays in Qatar, in Al Gharafa after concluding his adventure in Germany, in the Bundesligaat Hertha Berlin. At the moment the player is in custody at the police headquarters of lancourt, in the Paris region. A fact which, if confirmed, would be quite serious and could also have serious repercussions on the player’s career. Belfodil, as mentioned, also played in Italy, while at the national level, after the youth team with the France shirt, he collected 19 appearances for the Algeria selection.

Level of clubs, in Italy, the most positive experience, in terms of numbers, was that at Parma finished with nine goals and eight assists in total in 2013. But now he's in trouble. Ed ended up in handcuffs.