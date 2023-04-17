Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time

Bashir Abdi has won the 42nd edition of the Rotterdam Marathon. The Belgian ran the route in 2:03:47 on Sunday, missing his own European record by just 11 seconds. The 34-year-old runner set the record in Rotterdam in 2021.

APA/AFP/ANP/Sem Van Der Wal



Second was Timothy Kiplagat from Kenya, third was Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands. Eunice Chumba of Bahrain won the women’s event in 2:20:31 ahead of Dolshi Tesfu of Eritrea and Rose Chelimo, who also competes for Bahrain.

There was a prominent finisher in ex-soccer star Arjen Robben. The long-time Bayern player achieved a sporting goal by finishing in 2:58:33 hours and thus remaining under the three-hour mark he himself was aiming for. “I’m really broken, but I made it,” said Robben to the TV channel NOS after the 42.195 kilometers.