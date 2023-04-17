Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time

Bashir Abdi has won the 42nd edition of the Rotterdam Marathon. The Belgian ran the route in 2:03:47 on Sunday, missing his own European record by just 11 seconds. The 34-year-old runner set the record in Rotterdam in 2021.
Second was Timothy Kiplagat from Kenya, third was Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands. Eunice Chumba of Bahrain won the women’s event in 2:20:31 ahead of Dolshi Tesfu of Eritrea and Rose Chelimo, who also competes for Bahrain.
There was a prominent finisher in ex-soccer star Arjen Robben. The long-time Bayern player achieved a sporting goal by finishing in 2:58:33 hours and thus remaining under the three-hour mark he himself was aiming for. “I’m really broken, but I made it,” said Robben to the TV channel NOS after the 42.195 kilometers.