Home » Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time
Sports

Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time

by admin
Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time

Bashir Abdi has won the 42nd edition of the Rotterdam Marathon. The Belgian ran the route in 2:03:47 on Sunday, missing his own European record by just 11 seconds. The 34-year-old runner set the record in Rotterdam in 2021.

APA/AFP/ANP/Sem Van Der Wal

Second was Timothy Kiplagat from Kenya, third was Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands. Eunice Chumba of Bahrain won the women’s event in 2:20:31 ahead of Dolshi Tesfu of Eritrea and Rose Chelimo, who also competes for Bahrain.

There was a prominent finisher in ex-soccer star Arjen Robben. The long-time Bayern player achieved a sporting goal by finishing in 2:58:33 hours and thus remaining under the three-hour mark he himself was aiming for. “I’m really broken, but I made it,” said Robben to the TV channel NOS after the 42.195 kilometers.

See also  World Chess Championship: China wins men's and women's individual championship, Vietnam's men's team wins gold - Sports - CGTN

You may also like

Atp Montecarlo, Sinner overwhelms Musetti in the quarterfinals...

After the big loss in Ďolíček, Hoftych was...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Juventus (1-0)

Chinese staff air volleyball championship kicks off in...

Leader Arsenal gambled away their 2-0 lead again

Nomady, how the platform for camping on private...

Repesa: “We are too nervous, congratulations to Scafati”

Wang Shuang appeared in Hangzhou to help the...

Hejkal also managed the second save and Hradec...

Roma-Udinese, Mourinho: ‘Team response. Are you Italian? We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy