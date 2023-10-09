Home » Belgian Geraerts new head coach of Schalke
Sports

by admin
The Belgian Karel Geraerts will be the new coach of FC Schalke 04. The 41-year-old will receive a contract with the German second division club until June 2025, as the Gelsenkirchen-based company announced on Monday.

Geraerts was most recently employed by the Belgian surprise club Union Saint-Gilloise. Despite a successful season with third place, the club parted ways with him.

The employer of the Austrian professionals Michael Langer and Leo Greiml is currently falling far short of its own standards. As a relegated team from the Bundesliga, the goal for the season is actually direct promotion. Instead, Schalke is in 16th place in the table. After only two wins in the first seven league games, the traditional club parted ways with coach Thomas Reis at the end of September.

