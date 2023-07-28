Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

Tempo 320 and rain – Formula 1 drivers fear for their safety

A picture from 2021 – a lot of rain is expected again in Belgium for the upcoming Formula 1 weekend

Formula 1 faces another rainy weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. Driver spokesman George Russell warns the world association not to jeopardize the safety of the pilots.

The rain forecast for the Formula 1 race in Belgium has raised renewed concerns about safety in the paddock. As a representative of the drivers’ union, Mercedes driver George Russell sees the race directors of the world association Fia facing a difficult test. “You have a great responsibility this weekend,” said the Brit before the opening rounds and qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday (5 p.m. / Sky).

Russell added, “Everyone wants to race, but when you’re racing down the straight at 200mph and you can’t see 50m, there’s going to be serious incidents,” Russell warned.

Just four weeks ago, junior racing driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff died in an accident on a wet track at Spa-Francorchamps. “Obviously, canceling a race isn’t perfect for anyone. But we don’t want to see another serious accident like the one that just happened,” Russell said. The Fia must show courage and strength in its decisions about safety.

“We mustn’t give in to the pressure”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc pointed out the poor visibility in the rain. “We’re not exaggerating when we say we don’t see anything,” said the Monegasse. This is one of the biggest problems at the moment. Leclerc also suggested making changes to the famous courage corner Eau Rouge, taking lessons from the recent accidents. For example, the track boundaries should no longer be so close to the edge, as this increases the risk of drivers slipping back onto the road after a crash with the racing car and being hit by the following cars.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz doesn’t see a particularly high risk in Spa, but also said: “I think we learned our lessons last and I think we can’t give in to the pressure of having to drive just because we have to put on a show .”

