Title: Belgian Lotto Announces Switch to Orbea Bikes, Ending 12-Year Partnership with Ridley

Subtitle: Lotto Dstny Teams up with Spanish Manufacturer for 2024 Season, Leaving Behind Ridley Contract

Date: September 4, 2023

Belgian WorldTour team Lotto Dstny has made headlines by confirming rumors of its early departure from a longstanding 12-year partnership with Belgian bike manufacturer Ridley. According to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Lotto Dstny will be using bikes from Spanish manufacturer Orbea for the 2024 season, effectively ending its contract with Ridley, which was originally set to run until the end of the 2025 season.

Since 2012, Team Lotto has been synonymous with Ridley bikes, which have been instrumental in achieving notable victories for players like André Greipel and Caleb Ewan. However, concerns began to arise in recent years among the team members about Ridley’s slow model development. The riders felt obliged to use outdated versions, leading Lotto Dstny to conduct extensive testing on several bicycle brands in recent months. After considering options like Cannondale, BMC, and KTM, among others, Orbea emerged as the chosen brand for future collaboration.

Factors such as price, aerodynamics, size geometry, and overall riding experience played a significant role in the decision-making process. The technical requirements of professional cycling have evolved, necessitating the use of high-performance equipment.

While the news of Lotto Dstny’s switch to Orbea has garnered attention, another important aspect is the renewal of rising star sprinter Arnaud De Lie’s contract. Initially hesitant to commit to the Lotto team, the 21-year-old cyclist reconsidered upon learning of the team’s decision to partner with Orbea. De Lie, who has already secured 16 professional race victories, extended his contract with Lotto Dstny until the end of 2026. He expressed his satisfaction with the team’s emphasis on attention to detail and investments in high-performance equipment and technology, which motivated him to continue his association with the team.

Orbea, one of the oldest bicycle brands in the world established in 1840, has a rich history in professional racing. Highlights include gold medals in the men’s individual road race and individual mountain bike cross-country race at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Orbea has also achieved success in the Ironman World Championship with Australian star Craig Alexander, who won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009 riding the Orbea Ordu time trial car.

In recent years, Orbea has focused on mountain bikes and electric power-assisted self-sports, sponsoring the Orbea Factory Team in the UCI MTB World Cup and securing the Cape Epic championship in 2022. Recognizing the growing demand for electric-assisted bicycles in European and American markets, the brand has made significant strides in that segment as well. Orbea is currently endorsed by the Spanish men’s professional continental team Euskaltel-Euskadi and the German women’s continental team Ceratizit-WNT.

Joining forces with the Lotto Dstny team in 2024 will give Orbea increased exposure in road racing, signaling the ambitious goals of becoming a leading bicycle brand. Orbea’s market presence has already witnessed explosive growth, with the company ranking highly in the “2022 Global Sales Ranking of Major Brands.” This success has contributed to the overall prosperity of the Spanish bicycle production industry.

As Lotto Dstny prepares for its transition to Orbea bikes, fans and experts alike eagerly await the team’s performance in the upcoming season. With a renewed focus on cutting-edge technology and performance-enhancing equipment, the partnership between Lotto Dstny and Orbea promises to bring out the best in the team’s riders and showcase the brand’s potential as a leading force in the cycling world.