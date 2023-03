The Belgian Tim Merlier from the Soudal-Quickstep team has won the first stage of the Paris-Nice cycle race in La Verriere. The 30-year-old prevailed on Sunday after a good 170 kilometers in the sprint in front of Irishman Sam Bennett and Dane Mads Pedersen and thus clinched his fourth day’s win of the season.

28-year-old Gregor Mühlberger from Lower Austria finished 63rd with the peloton at the same time.