Belgium, arrested seven suspected jihadists in counter-terrorism operation

In Belgium seven suspects jihadist terrorists They were stop of the police during a raid in the region of Flanders . This was reported by the federal prosecutor’s office, explaining that almost all the suspects are “of Chechen origin, three of them also have Belgian nationality, and belong to a group of fervent supporters of the Islamic State”. Everyone is accused of being ready for a terrorist attack in the country.

The arrests were ordered after a series of searches conducted in the cities of Roeselare, Ostend, Wevelgem, Ghent and Menen, on the border with France. The objective of the attack, according to reports from the federal prosecutor’s office, had not yet been precisely defined, but the hypotheses envisaged, according to the investigators, various scenarios. The suspects have already been questioned. The investigating judge will now have to decide whether to call them to appear and possibly issue an arrest warrant.