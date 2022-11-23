Home Sports Belgium-Canada 1-0: goals from Batshuayi, Courtois saves a penalty from Davies
Sports

Belgium-Canada 1-0: goals from Batshuayi, Courtois saves a penalty from Davies

by admin
Belgium-Canada 1-0: goals from Batshuayi, Courtois saves a penalty from Davies

A goal by the deputy Lukaku decides at the end of the first half on the only occasion for the Belgians. Courtois saves Davies’ penalty at the start, then the Canadians waste other chances

There are clear, indisputable victories. And those that are as ugly as they are precious. The success of Balegio, who beat Canada 1-0, falls into this category. Roberto Martinez’s team seems less competitive than the one they admired in recent reviews, but they take three very precious points in the round of 16 key. Also because the Canadians would have deserved at least the same.

THE MATCH

The regret for the team that finished ahead of Mexico in its qualifying round and confirms that it has reached a good level, is having finished a dominated first half down 1-0. Batshuayi, Lukaku’s deputy, scores in the last action using a throw from behind by Aldeweireld and a collective sleep, which began with the hole in Vitoria and continued with two too contemplative centre-backs. Previously Canada had wasted at least 4 chances, both due to inaccuracy in shooting and incorrect choices. The most sensational is the penalty that Davies lets Courtois save in the 10th minute, granted with the Var because the mediocre referee Sikadze does not see Carrasco’s hand. Actually Canada would have deserved a second penalty: the action that leads to the foul on Laryea is not tainted by offside: the touch that triggers everything is in fact by Eden Hazard, who now has the autonomy of a player at the end of his career.

See also  Thousands of acres of goldenrod in Wuhan now! Urgent eradication of "overbearing" invasive species--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

EQUILIBRIUM

In the second half, Canada’s push, protagonist of a time with really high pressure and well executed, fades. David eats a header. Courtois saves on Larin. But Belgium finished better than they started and took the three points, with the very clear impression that this lap is not racing. Canada remains in contention, also for the tie between Morocco and Croatia. But if the concreteness remains that seen tonight, he will soon return home.

November 23, 2022 (change November 23, 2022 | 21:59)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Italian Super Cup: Milan-Inter on January 18 in...

CR7: two-match ban and £50,000 fine for slapping...

The Asian team delivered another good news, the...

OFFICIAL – Supercoppa Italiana: Milan-Inter on 18 January...

Manchester United’s U.S. stock market continued to rise...

Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat...

World Cup Brazil team strength level analysis Brazil...

World Cup 2022, Planetwin is giving away a...

Doan and Asano, Japanese from Germany: the colony...

Spain-Costa Rica 7-0: Dani Olmo, Asensio, brace from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy