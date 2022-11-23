There are clear, indisputable victories. And those that are as ugly as they are precious. The success of Balegio, who beat Canada 1-0, falls into this category. Roberto Martinez’s team seems less competitive than the one they admired in recent reviews, but they take three very precious points in the round of 16 key. Also because the Canadians would have deserved at least the same.

THE MATCH

The regret for the team that finished ahead of Mexico in its qualifying round and confirms that it has reached a good level, is having finished a dominated first half down 1-0. Batshuayi, Lukaku’s deputy, scores in the last action using a throw from behind by Aldeweireld and a collective sleep, which began with the hole in Vitoria and continued with two too contemplative centre-backs. Previously Canada had wasted at least 4 chances, both due to inaccuracy in shooting and incorrect choices. The most sensational is the penalty that Davies lets Courtois save in the 10th minute, granted with the Var because the mediocre referee Sikadze does not see Carrasco’s hand. Actually Canada would have deserved a second penalty: the action that leads to the foul on Laryea is not tainted by offside: the touch that triggers everything is in fact by Eden Hazard, who now has the autonomy of a player at the end of his career.