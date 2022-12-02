Belgium in crisis after elimination from round of 16
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has announced his resignation after his side were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar. “This is my last game in charge of Belgium. It’s a very emotional moment for me but I’m a person who loves to learn from mistakes. I’ve been here for six years and now it’s time to say goodbye. I have dedicated a lot to the project and I leave a great legacy” said Martinez in a well-attended press conference.
