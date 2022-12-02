Home Sports Belgium coach Martinez resigns
Belgium coach Martinez resigns

Belgium in crisis after elimination from round of 16

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has announced his resignation after his side were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar. “This is my last game in charge of Belgium. It’s a very emotional moment for me but I’m a person who loves to learn from mistakes. I’ve been here for six years and now it’s time to say goodbye. I have dedicated a lot to the project and I leave a great legacy” said Martinez in a well-attended press conference.

December 1, 2022 (change December 1, 2022 | 20:08)

