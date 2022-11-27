Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most important players of the Belgium . The midfielder of Manchester City and his companions are returning from the victory with Canada and in the next match against the Morocco they want to secure the qualification for the round of 16. In a long interview with The Guardian De Bruyne spoke about the Belgian national team and his salary:

”Chance to win the World Cup? None, we are too old. I don’t think I get paid too much. I know this answer may be unpopular, but think of a singer performing at a concert with 60,000 people. I look logically at all this. Millions of people watch football on TV, 60,000 people watch the match in the stadium. The income of the club is 500-600 million pounds. So yeah, that’s a lot of money, is that too much? If the club can afford it, then it’s not too much. This isn’t the most popular answer, I repeat, but that’s how I see it.”