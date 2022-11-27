Home Sports Belgium, De Bruyne: “We have no chance of winning the World Cup”
Sports

Belgium, De Bruyne: “We have no chance of winning the World Cup”

by admin
Belgium, De Bruyne: “We have no chance of winning the World Cup”

The words of the Belgian midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most important players of the Belgium. The midfielder of Manchester City and his companions are returning from the victory with Canada and in the next match against the Morocco they want to secure the qualification for the round of 16. In a long interview with The GuardianDe Bruyne spoke about the Belgian national team and his salary:

”Chance to win the World Cup? None, we are too old. I don’t think I get paid too much. I know this answer may be unpopular, but think of a singer performing at a concert with 60,000 people. I look logically at all this. Millions of people watch football on TV, 60,000 people watch the match in the stadium. The income of the club is 500-600 million pounds. So yeah, that’s a lot of money, is that too much? If the club can afford it, then it’s not too much. This isn’t the most popular answer, I repeat, but that’s how I see it.”

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 22:20)

© breaking latest news

See also  Pasqual: "There is no malice, you have to be good at changing during the race"

You may also like

Neymar recovers: ankle therapies work, photos on IG

Davis Cup, semifinal: Italy stops with Canada 2-1

Qatar World Cup | Brazil team doctor: Neymar...

James 39+11 Westbrook’s blood-stained field with thick eyebrows...

Serie C, group B: Reggiana-Rimini 2-0. Gubbio, Entella...

Qatar World Cup | Japan coach Mori Baoichi:...

Serie A basketball: Trento goes to Venice, Brescia...

Qatar 2022 World Cup: the qualifying situation in...

Qatar, Nagatomo and the redheads: “I wanted to...

Messi revives Argentina and can change the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy