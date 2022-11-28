Among the most disappointing national teams of this World Cup start there is certainly Belgium, which is at risk of elimination. And in the middle there are the controversies between the players themselves…

Belgium is certainly one of the most disappointing national teams at the start of the World Cup. Roberto Martinez’s team, which finished third in Russia in 2018 losing to eventual champions France in the semifinals, arrived in Qatar with the aim of doing well in what is probably the last chance for the “generation of gold”. But the Red Devils, who have long led the FIFA rankings and are now second only to Brazil, got off to a bad start to the competition. First a very tiring victory against Canada and then the clear defeat with Morocco, which leaves them at risk of elimination. And in the middle there are the controversies between the players themselves.

De Bruyne’s statements — To light the fuse was the symbol man of the team, Kevin de Bruyne, who explained before the match with Morocco that Belgium has no chance of winning the World Cup, as it is a too old national team. And after the result of the match, there was a lot of criticism of the Manchester City midfielder. Even from former comrades at the Etihad, such as the Argentine Pablo Zabaleta. The former defender commented on the BBC De Bruyne’s statements, explaining that they have certainly been counterproductive. “When one of your best players on the team comes along and says ‘we have no chance to win, we’re too old’, it stands to reason that it has an effect on the mentality of the whole group. There is no passion, there is no fire “. See also China's seven-game winning streak advances to the World Table Tennis Championships women's team final

Zabaleta and Vertonghen — And Zabaleta adds. “It’s sad to see a group of players who don’t fight for their country. My biggest concern for Belgium is to see players who say the team isn’t what it used to be, it’s not the right mentality to take on the Cup World. They have players strong enough to beat anyone. And if I were one of the senators, I’d be furious. Maybe they’re just trying to divert attention, it’s true, there are two or three players who aren’t very young, but some in the squad are “. And to demonstrate that the Argentine is right, there is the jab from Vertonghen, who, as he says Brand after the match he commented: “Maybe we attack badly because we are old”. And every reference (and attack) to De Bruyne is by no means accidental…

November 28 – 12:02

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

