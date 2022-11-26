The Inter player has appeared in form in the last two training sessions but he will try not to risk it: “He is ahead of schedule, according to which he would be available for the third match,” says coach Martinez
Romelu Lukaku on the bench. This is the indication for tomorrow’s match between Belgium and Morocco, the second match of group F. “He certainly won’t be a starter,” said Diavoli Rossi coach Roberto Martinez of the attacker in the conference. “But he could be in the bill,” he added. The decision seems to have already been made, because the last two group training sessions have given very positive responses.
Risk
—
Barring negative surprises from this afternoon’s session, therefore, Lukaku’s World Cup can finally begin. “He is ahead of schedule, according to which he would be available for the third game”, Martinez continues. No risk, though. No starting shirt: too decisive for Belgium to have Lukaku in condition for the rest of the tournament.
November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 12:04)
