Dries Mertens’ statements after the Belgium-Morocco match
Dries Mertensformer striker of Napoliintervened in the post-game of Belgium-Morocco, where he showed all the disappointment for the defeat suffered. Here is what, of his words, has been highlighted by CalcioNapoli1926.it.
Belgium, Mertens: “Undeserved defeat, we had many chances”
—
Below are the statements of Dries Mertens in the post-game of Belgium-Morocco:
“We are very disappointed. A free kick arrives and he goes into it: we didn’t deserve to losee. We didn’t have a bad game, we had many opportunities, many corners or free kicks. It was a somewhat closed gamebut I think that we have had the best opportunities. But then we lose the game“.
November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 21:43)
© breaking latest news