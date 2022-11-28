Home Sports Belgium-Morocco, Mertens disconsolate: “We are disappointed, we didn’t deserve to lose”
Belgium-Morocco, Mertens disconsolate: "We are disappointed, we didn't deserve to lose"

Belgium-Morocco, Mertens disconsolate: "We are disappointed, we didn't deserve to lose"

Dries Mertens’ statements after the Belgium-Morocco match

Dries Mertensformer striker of Napoliintervened in the post-game of Belgium-Morocco, where he showed all the disappointment for the defeat suffered. Here is what, of his words, has been highlighted by CalcioNapoli1926.it.

Belgium, Mertens: “Undeserved defeat, we had many chances”

Below are the statements of Dries Mertens in the post-game of Belgium-Morocco:

We are very disappointed. A free kick arrives and he goes into it: we didn’t deserve to losee. We didn’t have a bad game, we had many opportunities, many corners or free kicks. It was a somewhat closed gamebut I think that we have had the best opportunities. But then we lose the game“.

