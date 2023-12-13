Belgium-Netherlands in the Euro Hockey League: Gantoise takes on the Dutch Kampong in the quarter-finals, Léopold meets Cologne

A Derby of the Low Countries in the Euro Hockey League — © BELGA

Gantoise, the Belgian men’s and women’s hockey champion, knows his opponents in the quarter-finals of the Euro Hockey League (EHL). The men from Ghent meet the Dutch Kampong. The women meet the Dutch SCHC. That is the result of Wednesday’s draw in the Netherlands. The second Belgian team in the Men’s Final 8, Léopold, will face the German champion Rot-Weiss Cologne.

With Kampong, the team of coach Pascal Kina awaits the overall winner of 2016. Kampong surprised three-time defending champion Bloemendaal, Arthur Van Doren’s club, in the first preliminary round in Barcelona at the beginning of October. Gantoise can start directly in the quarter-finals.

Léopold distanced himself from the German Harvestehuder and the Austrian Post SV in the qualifying rounds respectively. Now the winner of 2017 awaits with Rot-Weiss Cologne.

Dutch champion Pinoké, with Red Lions Alexander Hendrickx, Florent Van Aubel and Sébastien Dockier, takes on the Spanish Polo de Barcelona. The last quarter-final is between the English Old Georgians, which eliminated Waterloo Ducks, and the Spanish Club de Campo. The Final 8 will be played in the Easter weekend (March 28-April 1), in the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

