The suspense was killed from the start, with a 28-8 signed in the first quarter. The Serbs, who had to go through the play-offs after a setback against Hungary in the group stage, never worried their opponent afterwards. The “Belgian Cats” signed a new first-rate offensive performance with 56% success (13 out of 25 on three-point shots) and 35 assists for 37 baskets scored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook