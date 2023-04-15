Believe in each other Wang Zongyuan’s partner Long Daoyi made a surprise appearance_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: Believe in each other Wang Zongyuan’s partner Long Daoyi made a surprise appearance

The first match of the 2023 FINA Diving World Cup kicked off in the ancient city of Xi’an on the 14th. On the first match day, the Chinese diving team repeatedly performed the “splash disappearing technique” and successfully won four gold medals.

On April 14, Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

In the star-studded swimming pool, the new pair of Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi became the biggest surprise of the day’s competition. They scored 484.74 points in the men’s double 3-meter springboard competition with a nearly perfect six jumps, leading the second place The score of nearly 70 points achieved the “rolling” championship. Unbelievably, the two have been together for less than a month.

Different from single-player events that fully demonstrate individual skills, the degree of cooperation and tacit understanding between duo groups will increase the uncertainty and enjoyment of the game at the same time. While testing individual skills, the rhythm between the two is also particularly important.

Compared with the familiarity and ease among many “old partners” on the field, Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi showed more “communication” and “confirmation”. Almost every time they jumped onto the board, the two would look at each other and nod to confirm the rhythm. In the last jump, the two confirmed the score by the pool, shook hands and hugged amidst the cheers of the audience.

On April 14, Long Daoyi (right)/Wang Zongyuan greeted the audience after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

Wang Zongyuan attributed this “extraordinary performance” to the warm atmosphere at the scene. In fact, for Long Daoyi, who represented the national team in an international competition for the first time, withstanding the pressure brought by the atmosphere of the scene is also the key to victory.

Fortunately, he withstood it.

After the game, the fledgling 20-year-old said: “I’m not that nervous because Wang Zongyuan is next to me. I just need to show my movements and I think it’s fine.”

The day before the competition, Long Daoyi expressed his nervousness to Wang Zongyuan, but he got a simple answer: “Don’t think so much, it’s useless.” The experience dismantled the concerns of the partner.

On April 14, Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

“I think he is pretty good. There was no pressure during the game. We exchanged the rhythm and mentality of the game the day before. During the two to three weeks of the pairing, our rhythm was very consistent. Because we all believed in each other, That’s why this game can play at such a level.” Wang Zongyuan said.

Talking about the future, Wang Zongyuan said: “I hope to go further step by step.”

“Because it was good at the beginning, I also hope that it will gradually get better and better later on.” Long Daoyi said. (Gao Meng, Zhou Xin, Yao Youming)