Bellator Paris: Mansour Barnaoui wants to make a name for himself, finish quickly… and buy a skateboard

For the third time since the legalization of MMA in France in January 2020, Bellator takes over the Accor Arena in Paris this Friday. The first time on tiptoe, in October 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a spectator capacity limited to 1,000. In May 2022, the American organization put the cover back with the Frenchman Cheick Kongo, 46, who was aiming for the heavyweight title, beaten in his quest by wrestling Ryan Bader.
For Season 3, Bellator bet more on the French. Eleven will be present on the preliminary and main card (Thibault Gouti, Davy Gallon, Yves Landu, Fabacary Diatta, Romain Debienne, Asaël Adjoudj, Bourama Camara, Kevin Petshi, Georges Sasu, Grégory Babene) and Mansour Barnaoui (30 years old, 20 wins, 4 defeats still in the decision) in the co-main event, engaged in a quarter-final of the tournament at 1 million dollars in the lightweight category (-70 kg).
He is not the best known of French fighters – he is Tunisian and French nationality has never been officially recognized. And for good reason: he did not go through the UFC, has traveled a lot in Asia, Russia and by his own admission, is not a great communicator and does not like press conferences. “You know very well that this kind of thing stuffs me a little. » But he warns: “You’re going to know me, you’re going to see an explosive fight and you’re not going to forget me. »
“It’s very serious, I’m going to buy a skateboard”
“Afro-Samourai” knows this tournament format well after having already won that of Road FC in 2019, again with a million at stake. Asked at a pre-fight press conference about a possible final victory that was widely anticipated, this sliding sports fan calmly explained that with the money raised, he would buy a skateboard. “It was a very serious answer, I want to buy a skateboard”, he explains without blinking but with a mischievous look. Before chaining the tricks, it will first face the American Brent Primus (38 years old, 11 wins, 3 losses), renowned for his qualities on the ground. Nothing to scare Barnaoui who promised and a finalization in the first round.
The main fight will oppose Batavian veteran Gegard Mousasi, 59 fights on the clock (37 years old, 49 – 8 – 2 draws) at middleweight against the brother of current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, Fabian (30 years old). , 11-2). Mousasi never regretted his choice to leave the UFC in 2017 to join Bellator when he was on a five-fight winning streak and eligible for a title shot. “Bellator is more family-oriented, the fighters are better treated and better regarded there”explains Mousasi who, after 20 years in the business, still leaves two fights, including the one against Edwards, before putting on the mittens.
Bellator president wants several dates in France in the same year
“No fighter wants to sit on a loss. I lost the title to Johnny Eblen and I would like to get my revenge. If I win on Friday, it will be OK, if I lose, I will do one last fight and then curtain. I could live with that. I want to start at the top and leave a legacy as a fighter. I don’t know if people will remember me or even what the other middleweights of my journey will think but I would really like to retire at the top. My whole life has been dedicated to fighting, now I want to move on, do a normal job. »
But Fabian Edwards has every intention of breaking his legacy: “Mousasi is not a legend. And I’m not a step on his way. He is only a man and he will understand this Friday evening. And I can assure you there will be two champions named Edwards in two different organizations by the end of the year. » The Brit did the job to sell the main fight.
For Scott Cocker, president of the organization, very happy to have organized a press conference on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, France is an important anchor point for Bellator and he hopes in the future to settle there. several times a year (Marseille is openly targeted). What all league bosses repeat over and over again. “We want to come back every year in May and we are looking for the new big star of French MMA. There is a big MMA community in France, and a great history of combat sports, we believe in it. » It could start with Mansour Barnaoui…