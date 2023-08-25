Home » Bellingham heads Real Madrid to victory again
Sports

Bellingham heads Real Madrid to victory again

by admin
Bellingham heads Real Madrid to victory again

David Alaba and Real Madrid celebrated a 1-0 away win at Celta Vigo in the Spanish championship and thus extended the start to measure. After three rounds, the “Royal” hold the maximum points.

Jude Bellingham scored the golden goal after a corner kick (81st). The 20-year-old English midfielder, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103m, has scored four of Real’s six goals this season.

Alaba played through in central defense, his team struggled against a strong Celta. Rodrygo failed with a penalty kick on goalie Ivan Villar (68th), Vinicius Junior retired early with a possible thigh injury.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  High Stakes Showdown: Beijing Guoan to Clash with Shanghai Shenhua in Chinese Super League's 'Beijing-Shanghai War'

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat-Trick Leads Al-Nassr to 5-0 Victory...

Goodbye to Bray Wyatt, the wrestling star has...

Colombia Women’s National Team Surges in FIFA Rankings...

Kiss to the footballer Hermoso, Rubiales at the...

Spanish Athletes Dominate Men’s and Women’s Championships in...

Nikola Karabatic, handball legend, will retire in 2024,...

Cruz Azul Makes Controversial Proposal to Pumas for...

Modica is from Modica. Administrators buy subscription

A failed project. Former football player Fenin will...

Mexican Basketball Coach, Omar Quintero, Optimistic About Beating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy