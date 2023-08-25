Bellingham heads Real Madrid to victory again

David Alaba and Real Madrid celebrated a 1-0 away win at Celta Vigo in the Spanish championship and thus extended the start to measure. After three rounds, the “Royal” hold the maximum points.

Jude Bellingham scored the golden goal after a corner kick (81st). The 20-year-old English midfielder, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103m, has scored four of Real’s six goals this season.

Alaba played through in central defense, his team struggled against a strong Celta. Rodrygo failed with a penalty kick on goalie Ivan Villar (68th), Vinicius Junior retired early with a possible thigh injury.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

