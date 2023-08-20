Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Secures 3-1 Victory over Almeria in La Liga

Real Madrid, led by Bellingham, secured a 3-1 victory over Almeria in the second round of La Liga in the 2023-24 season. Bellingham played a crucial role, contributing with two shots and one pass to help his team turn the game around.

The match started off with a surprise as Almeria took the lead in the 3rd minute. Robertone provided a cross from the left, and Alibas, a former Real Madrid player, headed the ball into the net, putting Real Madrid 0-1 behind.

Real Madrid quickly responded in the 19th minute when Carvajal supplied a cross from the right wing. Valverde rose to meet the ball with his head, and it fell to the feet of Bellingham in front of the goal. With a slight adjustment, Bellingham coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net. After VAR reviewed the goal, it was confirmed as valid, levelling the score at 1-1.

Bellingham continued to make an impact in the game. In the 60th minute, Kroos delivered a cross from the left, and Bellingham, making a well-timed run, headed the ball back from the penalty area line and guided it into the net. Real Madrid went ahead for the first time with a score of 2-1.

The 73rd minute saw Valverde make a breakthrough and pass the ball to Bellingham. Bellingham, displaying his playmaking abilities, made a precise pass to Vinicius, who swiftly scored. Real Madrid extended their lead to 3-1.

Despite some late attempts by Almeria, including a blocked shot from Carvajal following Modric’s diagonal pass in the 89th minute, Real Madrid held on to their advantage.

At the final whistle, Real Madrid celebrated a 3-1 victory, making it two wins in a row for them in the new season of La Liga. Bellingham’s outstanding performance earned him well-deserved recognition for his two shots, one pass, and overall contribution to the team’s success.

