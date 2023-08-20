Home » Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Secures 3-1 Victory over Almeria in La Liga
Sports

Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Secures 3-1 Victory over Almeria in La Liga

by admin
Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Secures 3-1 Victory over Almeria in La Liga

Real Madrid, led by Bellingham, secured a 3-1 victory over Almeria in the second round of La Liga in the 2023-24 season. Bellingham played a crucial role, contributing with two shots and one pass to help his team turn the game around.

The match started off with a surprise as Almeria took the lead in the 3rd minute. Robertone provided a cross from the left, and Alibas, a former Real Madrid player, headed the ball into the net, putting Real Madrid 0-1 behind.

Real Madrid quickly responded in the 19th minute when Carvajal supplied a cross from the right wing. Valverde rose to meet the ball with his head, and it fell to the feet of Bellingham in front of the goal. With a slight adjustment, Bellingham coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net. After VAR reviewed the goal, it was confirmed as valid, levelling the score at 1-1.

Bellingham continued to make an impact in the game. In the 60th minute, Kroos delivered a cross from the left, and Bellingham, making a well-timed run, headed the ball back from the penalty area line and guided it into the net. Real Madrid went ahead for the first time with a score of 2-1.

The 73rd minute saw Valverde make a breakthrough and pass the ball to Bellingham. Bellingham, displaying his playmaking abilities, made a precise pass to Vinicius, who swiftly scored. Real Madrid extended their lead to 3-1.

Despite some late attempts by Almeria, including a blocked shot from Carvajal following Modric’s diagonal pass in the 89th minute, Real Madrid held on to their advantage.

See also  Udinese, after years a salvation without worries and finally 40 quota went unnoticed

At the final whistle, Real Madrid celebrated a 3-1 victory, making it two wins in a row for them in the new season of La Liga. Bellingham’s outstanding performance earned him well-deserved recognition for his two shots, one pass, and overall contribution to the team’s success.

You may also like

A Draw at the Border: Chivas’ Victory Turns...

Make walking as effective as running? Here’s how

robust and serious, the XV of France wins...

Mexican Duo Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro on...

Greece announces the 12 who will participate in...

Updated Schedule for Hangzhou Asian Games Released: Version...

She had no idea she was running for...

Cincinnati Reds Call up Top Prospect Noelvi Marte...

Inter Monza, Inzaghi: ‘Something is still missing to...

Xtep’s Running Shoe Bonus: How Long Can It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy