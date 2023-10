Real Madrid emerged victorious in the “Clasico” against FC Barcelona on Saturday. The “Royal” won 2-1 against their arch-rivals after being 0-1 behind. Jude Bellingham became the match winner. The 20-year-old Englishman single-handedly turned the game around for Real with a dream goal (68th) and a somewhat luckier goal (92nd). David Alaba played through for the Madrilenians and, like the entire back team, didn’t necessarily cut a good figure when conceding a goal.

