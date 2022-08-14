FELT

A little holiday atmosphere, a willing opponent and quite careful in defense but still placed two categories below.

There were no conditions for a sparkling challenge, at least for the good public sitting in the stands of the Zugni Tauro in Feltre.

But among the most interesting ideas contained in the 2-0 that the Dolomiti Bellunesi inflicts on Marosticense is the confirmation of the (strange) scoring couple.

As against Pordenone, Svidercoschi and Artioli end up in the scorers of the Dolomite team. It is the two of them who in the second half shake the balance of a score that seemed bewitched at one point, with the hosts’ possession of the ball never materialized in terms of goal chances.

At the triple whistle, all on vacation for a couple of days in between: in Lebanon we will meet again on Tuesday afternoon.

The only slight concern was the blow to the head suffered by Pettinà in the second half and cost the defender a few stitches. He is added to the list of those who are currently not able, on a par with Conti and Thomas Cossalter.

COSSALTER POLE

Virvilas takes a risk at the start, coming out recklessly on Merlo and missing the ball. Luckily for the team from Belluno the center forward from Vicenza is without coldness, so the defense has time to avoid a bad goal on the passive.

In general, some players from the Dolomites seem a bit distracted, at least in the initial quarter of an hour. In fact, the first real chance must be recorded at minute 22 and is thanks to a free kick by Casella deflected by Onescu head and then removed for a corner.

With the advance of the seconds the home team grows, also to indulge the screams of the coach Brando. Around half an hour Alex Cossalter catches a post with a great right to turn, then a brilliant De Paoli tests the reflexes of the goalkeeper Bortignon who deflects for a corner. Later, Toniolo finds himself in the middle of the penalty area and receives a low cross from Cossalter: ball on the outside of the net. 0-0 at the break.

ONE – TWO AND VICTORY

Confirms the form Brando after the interval, but the changes concern eight elevenths of the owners. Only Virvilas, Sommacal and Toniolo remain on the green rectangle. Nothing to say about the now really clear dominance of the game, accompanied by a very high center of gravity. On the other hand, the finalization phase did not improve and in the end several balls delivered to the area struggled to turn into dangers for the Vicenza goal. At most, the best chance is on the feet of the outside Macchioni, one of the most enterprising in this summer preparation.

Svidercoschi and Artioli think about taking the Dolomites out of the embarrassment of the Vicenza clean sheet. The Roman bomber is launched in depth by Macchioni, moves as a textbook and diagonally is 1-0 (71 ‘). Shortly after, he participates in the triangulation that sends Artioli to double with a blow of power just inside the penalty area.

In the final, two penalties requested by Marosticense and the injury to Pettinà, taken to the emergency room for the suture of the cut, to be recorded.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – MAROSTICENSE 2-0

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES First half (4-1-4-1): Virvilas; Cucchisi, Sommacal, Pettinà, Toniolo; Box; De Paoli, De Carli, Onescu, Cossalter; Corbanese.

Second half (4-1-4-1): Virvilas (70 ‘Saccon); Pasqualino, Sommacal (70 ‘Alari), Toniolo (70’ Pettinà, 75 ‘Cucchisi), Macchioni; Arcopinto; Estevez, Faraon, Artioli, Vinciguerra; Svidercoschi.

Coach Lucio Brando.

MAROSTICENSE (4-2-3-1): Bortignon; Giona Lunardon, Bernardi, Alberto Lunardon, Bagnara; Torresan, Stocco; Nasciguerra, Nicoli, Bonaldo; Blackbirds. Entered: Stocco, Covolo, Russo, Signori, Parise, Poli, Contro, Pontarollo, Galesso.

Coach Luca Moresco.

Referee: Strong.

Rarely: 71 ‘Svidercoschi, 79’ Artioli.