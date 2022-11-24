Home Sports Belluno Dolomites. Paloma Casal, from hockey to women’s soccer
Belluno Dolomites. Paloma Casal, from hockey to women's soccer

Belluno Dolomites. Paloma Casal, from hockey to women’s soccer

Last round of the first round for the girls of the Dolomiti Bellunesi: the Women, in fact, are ready to round the mid-season mark (d’Eccellenza). And they will do it on Sunday (2.30 pm), in the Treviso area: in Silea, against the hosts of the Condor. That is, the second force of the tournament. The Dolomites, on the other hand, are currently sixth, with a balance sheet in perfect balance: four victories and as many defeats. The last of which came last Sunday, in Sedico, in front of Virtus Padova.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS LATER

Closing the first half of the championship in the best possible way is therefore the goal of coach Francesco Pellicanò’s team. And of an athlete with a very particular sporting career: Paloma Casal. You striker, born in 1987, you have recently discovered a passion for football.

«I don’t have a real football career – says Paloma -. I played with the Pulcini della Val Zoldana and took part in some women’s futsal tournaments in middle school, but then I’ve always dedicated myself to ice hockey. At least until he comes of age.”

In recent months, here is the captain’s proposal.

«Yes, talking to Sandra Sommariva I decided to try football again, 25 years later».

PHYSICALITY

Paloma is working hard together with the group.

«From a technical point of view, I struggle to describe myself because I’ve just started. So I try to assert my physicality: I’m well “placed”, in the sense that my opponents hardly move me. Then I’m aggressive.”

The satisfactions already come in good numbers.

See also  The Olympic gold medal bitten by the mayor of Japan has been replaced and the cost will be borne by the International Olympic Committee

«I particularly remember the challenge with the Nuova Virtus. We were 1-0 down and turned the tables, winning 3-1. In general, the one taken together with the SSD Dolomiti Bellunesi is an important step, which will certainly lead other girls to approach this world. Our horizon? Continue to improve and give it your all».

SECOND HOUSE

The locker room is almost a second home: «I am in tune with any teammate – concludes Casal -; I found a good group, very close-knit and united. Sandra Sommariva and Valentina Cercenà, in particular, are references: I know them better, being workmates and from the same area as me. They always push me on.”

