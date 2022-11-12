The Belluno Dolomites gets back on the road. And, this time, along the Veronese streets. Because tomorrow (Sunday 13 November, 2.30 pm) the confrontation with the Caldiero Terme is scheduled. That is, with the current third force of the championship: the team coached by Fabrizio Cacciatore is unbeaten at home and has not lost since the second day of the championship, in Montebelluna. It was September 11th. Since then, eight useful results in sequence. And the connection to the podium area.

RESET

«We will face a valuable opponent – is the analysis of Mr. Diego Zanin -. He knows and interprets the category well and has only lost one game. As usual, however, I prefer that we focus on ourselves, not on others: for this it is necessary to find our certainties. And reset, after the game last Sunday ». Yes, because six days ago he got a hard passive with Legnago (1-4), to break the streak of three successes: «How can I explain? The group has always worked hard and intensely, it may have suffered a backlash. But there is no need for too many alarmisms. After a healthy self-criticism, we will have to be good at facing the challenge with the right attitude ».

ABSENCES

However, there is no lack of training problems. Especially in an orphaned back pack of the suspended Sommacal and the injured Pettinà. The former Levico Terme has sustained a fracture in a metatarsal bone that will keep him at the edge of the green rectangle for about forty days. On the other hand, Alari and Pasqualino are back. However, doubts remain regarding the use of De Carli: «The problem in Pettinà was not needed, it’s true – the Dolomite technician continues -. But sometimes certain adversities can strengthen your spirit and lead you to react. Also because, in football, these unforeseen events can occur ».

BELIEVE IN WORK

Returning to the comparison with Caldiero, Zanin has clear ideas: «I expect a Dolomiti Bellunesi that thinks like a collective, knows how to suffer. And also have the courage and the ability to hurt the opponent ». The stop with Legnago did not leave any particular aftermath: «It is up to us to transform the defeat into something positive. Strong groups are made up of equally strong people, who go beyond obstacles and individual situations. We must continue to believe in our work and in the path we are pursuing ».

REFEREE AND BACKGROUND

The referee chosen to direct the match is Kristian Bellò from Castelfranco Veneto, flanked by Simone Ambrosino from Nichelino and Giuseppe Lugaro from Palermo. The previous two are smiling to the Dolomites, who last season won both the first leg (2-1 in Sedico) and the return leg (4-2 in Verona thanks to goals from De Paoli, Onescu, Alex Cossalter and Corbanese).