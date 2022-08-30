ROMA

English follies, again, on the market. Manchester United would have brought Ajax’s offer to 94 million for Antonyand therefore it seems unlikely that he will be able to spend another 120 for Osimhen as De Laurentiis would like, for a deal that would disregard the possible arrival, for now a suggestion, of Cristiano Ronaldo at the court of Spalletti. Chelsea, on the other hand, after paying 66 million for cucurellais ready to give another 88 to Leicester for Breathing, 21-year-old French defender. The Blues would then have another 100 million to snatch Rafael Leao to Milan? Maldini and Massara hope to resist every offer and in the meantime they think of a last blow for the midfield: the last name to come out is that of the Brazilian João Gomes, 21 year old from Flamengo who has been free since 7 September when the market in Europe will already be closed. Meanwhile yesterday Malick Thiaw arrived in Milan and today will support medical examinations with Milan. The central defender arriving outright for about 6 million euros from Schalke 0.4 The deal of the day is that Belotti signed for Roma. But only for one year, with an option for another two years when certain sporting conditions occur. All this because perhaps the former captain of Toro wants to understand how far the programs of the Trigoria club can go, which he also defined the arrival of Camara from Olympiacos. The midfielder originally from Guinea will be in Italy tomorrow to carry out medical examinations, and it is the latest move by the Giallorossi management to try to win something again this season. The same goal, to win, for Juventus, which in these days will work mainly in the exit (for Arthur there is a timid interest from Newcastle, while Zakaria could end in Dortmund) but will try to catch Paredes, despite Juve and Psg are in the same Champions League group and therefore the French champions would reinforce a direct opponent. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem. Meanwhile, ‘L’Equipè writes that Juventus is strongly interested in Gouiri, a talent born in 2000 from Nice, who asks for 30 million plus bonuses for his player. Within 48 hours, Inter will finalize the arrival of Unripe from Lazio, also because the Nerazzurri goal Akanji seems to have vanished, as the Swiss will go to Leicester to take over from Fofana. On him, however, there is also Eintracht Frankfurt. Sassuolo, on the other hand, came forward with the French of Lorient for the offensive winger Lauriente. Finally Benfica said no to Lazio for Grimaldo: Sarri will remain without the left back. –