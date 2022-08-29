Original title: Ben Davis: Kulu’s ability is very comprehensive, the team’s goal is to be the best team

Ben Davis: Kulu’s ability is very comprehensive, the team’s goal is to be the best team

Live it, August 28. According to the “Daily Mirror”, Tottenham defender Ben Davis talked about coach Conte, teammates Kulusevski, C-Romero, and Team goals and performance in the first three rounds of the season and other related topics.

On club signings and Conte…

Now we have the opportunity to do something special with the players we have signed and with our coaches, and when you see the level of players the club attracts, you realise this is the top club in Europe. It says a lot about where we are now and what the club wants to achieve. We have a passion for winning that runs through training and games, we’ve shown that teams can compete, the key is to take the next step.

About Kulu and C-Romero…

Kulu is very good, he is not only able to score and assist, his comprehensive ability is very comprehensive. He’s someone we can always trust with the ball, he’s always involved in creating chances. ; In addition, he is a very professional person, giving everything every day, which is also the characteristic of our team. It’s good to have C-Romero by your side, he gives you an edge when you know we have to fight back. On the ball, he’s been fantastic for us. He can really help us move forward near the back line and we are lucky to have him.

About competing for trophies and goals…

Winning trophies and challenging championships is the hardest step to achieve, but it doesn’t have to be the goal. Desire to be the best team is our goal, and this determination is felt throughout the team. Time will tell where we are when we play against the big teams. We’ve shown last season that we can compete with them, but the key is to maintain consistency and make sure we get the whole season right.

Regarding the team’s performance in the first three games…

I don’t think we’ve been at our best for 90 minutes, but people say it’s a good sign when a team isn’t the best and still wins. “

(melodious)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: