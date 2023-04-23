Ben Foster: Veteran goalkeeper contemplating Wrexham future after promotion

‘This is a special town and a special club’

Ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster acknowledged he will have to “think about” whether to prolong his career with Wrexham.

Wrexham secured the National League title and a return to the Football League after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

The former Manchester United, Watford and West Brom keeper also joked that he had to hold on to to his GoPro camera “for dear life” at the final whistle when he was engulfed by celebrating fans.

Foster, 40, came out of retirement to sign for Wrexham in March and has played in seven games.

“You have to contemplate it because to be part of this team, to be part of Wrexham is a special thing. It really is,” he said.

“It’s nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and stuff like that and I’ve really enjoyed my retirement, I’ve had a great time.

“What I will say is that I’ve enjoyed this so much – Wrexham is a really special club.

“The lads that we’ve got are absolutely top class and it’s a pleasure to come to work with every single one of them, every single day.

“None of them moan and there’s no big times – and in football there’s so many big times – there’s none of them in our dressing room and that’s the bit for me that made me go ‘I’ve really enjoyed this’ so much so that I will have to think about it.”

Wrexham’s National League title win comes 18 years after their last trophy success as a Football League club – the 2005 LDV Vans Trophy in which Foster played during a loan spell from Stoke City.

His spell at Wrexham caught the eye of then Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, going on to win eight caps for England and being included in the squad for the 2014 World Cup.

“I kept saying to the lads after the game, promotion doesn’t come around very often and moments like this don’t come around very often,” Foster added.

“You need to savour them, you’ve got to enjoy them and you’ve got to make the most of them – take all the pictures, take the videos.

“Because I’ve had a 20-year career and this is probably the third time this has happened to me so it’s such a special feeling and you’ve got to really enjoy it and embrace it.

“I kept saying to the lads we’ve got to get drunk tonight, you have to enjoy it.”

Wrexham fans invaded the Racecourse pitch at the final whistle in celebration of their victory.

Ben Foster films on his GoPro camera before the game against Boreham Wood

Foster, who posts match footage on a vlog, said he had to quickly retrieve his GoPro camera from inside the goal as supporters came on to celebrate.

“At full-time I was in my goal and I had to go and get my Go Pro quick because someone tried to nick it,” Foster joked.

“I was clinging on for dear life with everybody trying to grab it and screaming in to it.

“Then they all rugby tackled me and I’m on the floor and about 25 blokes around me going ‘Fozzy, Fozzy’ and I’m lying on the floor thinking this is bonkers.

“But it was such a special feeling and you could see how much it meant for everybody.

“They’re lifting you on their shoulders and that’s the beauty of football and why you come back week after week.”