Home Sports Ben Simmons, New Agent Speaks: He just needs to get well again
Sports

Ben Simmons, New Agent Speaks: He just needs to get well again

by admin
Ben Simmons, New Agent Speaks: He just needs to get well again

Bernie Lee, Ben Simmons’ new agent following his split from Klutch Sports, recently spoke out with the NY Post the conditions of his client.

The Australian’s recent back problems would be a sort of last stage in his recovery from surgery last May.

“Ben is a 26-year-old guy who’s just starting out in his career, and has had some challenges recently. But like any truly great person I’ve had the good fortune to observe, Ben has a strong drive to continue to develop his talent, challenge his skills, and most importantly, compete. He simply needs to get well again, we believe we are on the right track ”.

Simmons still has two years of contract with the Nets for about 78 million total.

See also  Damian Lillard, all games by at least 50 points

You may also like

50 years of jersey advertising: from deer head...

Baptiste Lafond (Agen, Pro D2) indicted for rape

Triathlon: Frodeno stopped by virus before comeback

The unlikely rise of Gaelic football on the...

Friendly match: South Korea only 2-2 against Colombia...

Arsenal: How Gunners delivered on potential in Champions...

Adam Peaty paused: World’s best breaststroker reports mental...

FC Bayern: Thomas Tuchel is to become the...

that’s who will be the new CT

Champions League: THW Kiel reached the quarter-finals without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy