Bernie Lee, Ben Simmons’ new agent following his split from Klutch Sports, recently spoke out with the NY Post the conditions of his client.

The Australian’s recent back problems would be a sort of last stage in his recovery from surgery last May.

“Ben is a 26-year-old guy who’s just starting out in his career, and has had some challenges recently. But like any truly great person I’ve had the good fortune to observe, Ben has a strong drive to continue to develop his talent, challenge his skills, and most importantly, compete. He simply needs to get well again, we believe we are on the right track ”.

Simmons still has two years of contract with the Nets for about 78 million total.