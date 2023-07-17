Benacquista, Romeo: “I’m going back to Latina with great pleasure”

For Gabriele Romeo, who will wear the Nerazzurri jersey for the 2023/24 season, it is the second experience at Benacquista Assicurazioni Latina Basket.

The first time the Roman athlete played for the Pontine club dates back to the 2019/20 Serie A2 championship. In the following seasons Gabriele continued to play in the second national series and to meet the Latin team as an opponent. In particular, in the last two years Romeo has been part of the Trapani basketball roster to which Romeo dedicates his thanks: «I thank the Trapani club, Pietro and Nicola Basciano because they made me feel at home on and off the field, and helped me integrate at best, even if I had arrived at the start of the championship».

For Gabriele, returning to Latina means finding friends, familiar faces, companions with whom he has already shared previous experiences, but also returning to a company he already knows very well: «I return to Latina driven by the same reasons that made me stay in Trapani for two seasons, that is, having got on well with the club, getting to know the environment, the people, a good part of the teammates, as well as, of course, the further stimulus received from Peppe’s phone call (Coach Di Manno, ed ). Having looked for me after a few years, and having done it personally, I was extremely pleased, I felt wanted and appreciated as a person and as a player. I thank him for that.”

The player born in 1997 has increased his experience in Serie A2 in recent years and returns to Latina on the threshold of his ninth season in the category: «It will be the toughest season since I started playing in Serie A2. There will be no middle ground, it will be a fierce championship, but I know most of my teammates and I am convinced that if we work well, we will be able to make our championship in the best possible way».

And it is precisely the head coach of Benacquista, Coach Giuseppe Di Manno who comments on the arrival of Gabriele Romeo: «We had Gabriele in the 2019-2020 season which ended early due to the arrival of the pandemic, when the possibility arose. to have him back with us, we wanted to seize it immediately as it is the right piece to add to the group of confirmed players.

In recent seasons he has become an increasingly reliable player, his stubbornness, the desire to do and to put himself at the service of the team make him a fundamental piece of our roster».