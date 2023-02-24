Alfredo Binda thought that cycling was not a sport for women, at least in its more competitive version. Luckily beliefs from other times: just look around on the roads and paths traveled by racing bikes and MTBs to realize that things are rapidly changing. More and more women ride bicycles.

6 benefits of cycling for women

All this despite some alarms – such as the one launched in 2012 by Dr. Marsha K. Guess who in a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine revealed how the cycling position could impair the ability to perceive sexual pleasure. And women are right to ride a bicycle more and more, because the reasons for the growing popularity of the bicycle among women are at least these 6:

Burn calories

Banal, but very true: riding a bicycle at about 20km/h allows a woman weighing about 60kg to burn something like 500 calories in 1 hour.

It can be done at any time

To go to work, to take the children to school, to go shopping or simply for the pleasure of taking a bike ride: the bike is always ready to go, and it’s certainly not a few drops of rain or the cold stop her.

Tones legs and buttocks

Even without reaching the quadriceps of a ‘Pro’ cyclist, there is no doubt that the bicycle especially tones and shapes the legs, calves and buttocks. In particular if from time to time you also face some ups and downs.

Preserve ligaments and joints

Unlike other sports that involve impact with the ground, cycling preserves tendons and joints, especially the knees, hips and ankles.

Recharge your energy

Other than hard work: according to a study published on Psychotherapy and Psychosomaticscycling stimulates the production of dopamine, which raises energy levels by 20% and reduces the feeling of fatigue by 65%.

Lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Cycling half an hour 3 times a week is an activity capable of significantly reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, two of the main cardiovascular risk factors in women.

Credits: FlickrCC Richard Masoner

