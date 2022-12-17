What Lions! Fantastic victory for Benetton in France, tamed (and how) Bayonne, sunk by seven very heavy goals. An amazing evening for Marco Bortolami’s boys, in their first away win of the season.

Immediately dangerous Bayonne with a counterattack generated by an error in possession of the green-and-whites. But the goal is canceled by the referee Grove-White for a forward from Spring. The match didn’t take off in the initial stages, with technical snagging on both sides. And halfway through the first half the hosts went ahead: drive on the 22 green-and-whites, excellent connection between the two centers Martocq and Muscarditz. After a few stages in the five meters of the Lions Acquier is the author of the heavy marking. Robertson transforms.

Benetton seeks a reply relying on the inspiration of Albornoz. And the response from Treviso arrives. Exhausting maul of the green-and-whites, the oval reaches Albornoz who finds the perfect corridor for Rhyno Smith. Goal of the extreme and transformation of the 10th guest. We are on 7-7. The inertia of the match turned towards the visitors who punished the Bayonne defence. Held by Lorenzo Cannone, Albornoz kicks within five meters of the French. From the lineout the oval reaches Lorenzo Cannone, able to pierce the rearguard of the Basques and make a try. Albornoz from a very angled position does not convert. Benetton took the lead for the first time of the evening. Then Lucchesi had to leave room for Maile due to an injury.

The Lions go full throttle, the best platforms for the three quarters are always created from the drive. Riera breaks through, Onisi Ratave takes advantage of it, slipping past two Bayonne defenders and scores the first green-and-white goal. Albornoz converts and the Leoni conclude the first half leading 7-19. The second half began and Niccolò Cannone took over from Ruzza. Bayonne immediately wanted to get back on track and attacked at full speed, taking advantage of Benetton’s indiscipline. The green-and-white pack is solid and wins an important scrum in their own 22 metres. Then you change for Bortolami: inside Nemer, Pasquali and Zuliani for Tetaz, Ferrari and Negri. And the time has come for the Treviso team’s fourth goal. Recovery of Nemer, ball to Smith who kicks a big kick, Robertson does not control because tackled by Watson and Rhyno Smith, defense unguarded, takes the oval and celebrates the brace. Albornoz transforms, with the Lions taking the offensive bonus point.

Bayonne is annihilated and Benetton widens the gap even further. Excellent scrum, three quarters with excellent hands and Onisi Ratave goes on the flag to dunk for his brace of tries. Albornoz does not add two points from the pitch. Another swirl of changes for the green-and-whites: midfield renewed with Hidalgo-Clyne and Umaga for Garbisi and Albornoz. Zanon also enters for Riera.

The Lions are formidable and still score goals. They play quickly a free-kick in the five meters of Bayonne, Nemer with a clever one offers the oval to the raid of an overflowing Lorenzo Cannone. Umaga transforms and the green-and-whites lead 7-38. Lamaro and his partners didn’t want to stop, Ratave was impressive and brought along four opponents, offering Hidalgo-Clyne the ball for the seventh try of the evening.

Great game for the Lions, victorious 7-45 in Bayonne and first five points registered in Pool B of the Challenge Cup.