That terrible impact in the match against the Bulls last April 23, against Louw, left its mark.

Corniel Els, 28, South African, Benetton hooker since January 2021 (coming right from the Bulls of his Pretoria), has not yet recovered the use of his right arm.

The very hard fortuitous clash of the game, in addition to leaving him on the ground lifeless for a few seconds, produced neurological damage in the area between the cervical and the shoulder, with a very strong compression that damaged the synapses.

The South African – on the eve of the Lions match with the Bulls, Friday in Monigo: courses and appeals – should undergo a delicate operation in Rovigo, to fully resume use of the limb. Rehabilitation and first treatment have not been needed so far in South Africa, where the player had remained after the precautionary hospitalization in Pretoria, undergoing tests and first treatment.

The response of the tests

The investigations, then, in addition to the cerebral concussion – for which the specific protocol provided for by international standards, or the two weeks of rest for recovery, had also taken place – had revealed a peripheral neurological involvement of the right upper limb, with the prescriptions for a rehabilitation therapy to be continued in Italy.

Unfortunately, there was no expected recovery of the limb’s functionality, although there was a progressive improvement, but still below the expectations of the player and the club itself. The nerve injury, however, is reminiscent of that which occurred years ago to Simone Favaro, the “mastiff” flanker specialist in tackles.

The decision

So, now, after a series of consultations, Els and Benetton have decided to resort to the operation, in the specialized center of Rovigo, to try to recover the total mobility of the limb.

It is clear that in this clinical picture the recovery times are lengthened, because the intervention represents the first step in a rehabilitation process that must allow Els to regain the functionality of the past.

Rugby? At this moment it is not on the immediate agenda, we will have to talk about it later, after the surgery and convalescence, say the well-informed of the Ghirada. It is easy to understand the climate of apprehension in the environment of the Lions. In addition to being a player of absolute international level – his great performance in the very final contributed decisively to winning the Rainbow Cup in 2021, in Monigo, and precisely against the Bulls – Els is still a reference for the group and the locker room. The visit that the team made in Pretoria at the Els home, before leaving South Africa, also says it, and which surprised Corniel’s own parents. And the first to be positive, in a difficult situation, is Els himself.

On the market

And so the company is back on the market, because the simultaneous call of Lucchesi and Nicotera for the blue tests in November, by the technical commissioner Kieran Crowley, leaves the department with only Lapo Frangini and Arroyo, practically 40 years in two (the first was the Under 20 national team, the second played two games this year).

Radio Ghirada whispers that the president Amerino Zatta and the general manager Antonio Pavanello, with the staff, have already identified a potential replacement, and that the signing could be a matter of hours.