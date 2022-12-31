2022 ends with a good victory for Benetton Rugby, engaged at Lanfranchi in Parma for the second of the two Christmas derbies against Zebre. The green-and-whites and ducals are part of the same Italian-Scottish shield: five important points won by the green-and-whites who climb positions in the United Rugby Championship standings.

The record

After just one minute of play, Benetton Rugby had to make an injury substitution: Scrafton suffered a knee problem and Favretto took over. The Lions got off to a slow start and Cronje scored, punching a hole in the host defence. Eden transforms and Ducali immediately ahead 7-0. The green-and-whites try to put their nose forward again and go into touch in the Parma five meters. But they miss a transmission from the oval and Trulla flies away alone in the goal. Eden converts.

Benetton Rugby is unable to give vent to its attack due to too many gestural errors. It’s always the guests who lead the game and finally the first heavy marking from the green-and-whites arrives. From an exhausting multiphase Garbisi finds Manuel Zuliani, tonic in escaping two opponents and crushing. Umaga transforms. Then the former Pani was expelled by match director Vedovelli for a dangerous tackle against Minozzi. Coach Bortolami’s full-back must also leave the field for Albornoz. The Lions can take advantage of the numerical superiority for about one game time. Then Padovani saves a try by tackling a Trulla throw in a providential way. Before the break Eden converted a free kick from central position and Zebre finished the first half with a 17-7 lead.

The second half begins and Zani replaces Traoré, and Minozzi returns to the field for Albornoz. The Lions enter with a different attitude and immediately go to shorten the distance. Stolen in touch by Ruzza, Negri is abrasive and overcomes two opponents, with a great offload he finds Zuliani. Then Garbisi opens for Federico Ruzza’s run and the day’s captain of the Leoni crushes on the flag. Umaga transforms. The green-and-whites, strong in numerical superiority, want to overturn the score and in the 53rd minute they succeed. From a touchline in the five ducal meters, Zambonin touches it backwards and Federico Ruzza is the most reactive, controlling the oval and stamping the brace of the day. Umaga transforms and the Lions are ahead 17-21. Then Albornoz and Maile take over from Umaga and Nicotera.

The last quarter of the match is missing and Bortolami inserts Albanese and Izekor for Garbisi and Time-Stowers. The visitors want the fourth half of the attacking bonus point and they get it. Albanese is good at escaping Parma’s defense and offers the perfect assist to Tommaso Menoncello, solitary and skilled in goal scoring. Albornoz transforms and Benetton escapes on 17-28. Last changes with Drago and Alongi for Brex and Pasquali. The Zebras are confused and the Lions take advantage of it. Overflowing maul helmed by Federico Zani and fifth heavy marking by the green-and-whites. Albornoz does not transform. The green-and-whites are masters of the game and Federico Ruzza completes a great day by intercepting the oval and scoring the third try of his afternoon. Albornoz transforms. In the final yellow for Menoncello. The Lions keep in the defensive phase and clear Parma for 17-40.